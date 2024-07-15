Chip sealing scheduled on U.S. 14/16/20 project east of Cody

Chip sealing of a $9.2 million pavement improvement and fence replacement project on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 is scheduled this coming week east of Cody.

"The contractor is currently doing smoothness testing and grinding and has started fog sealing shoulders on this project. It is my understanding that we are looking at starting to chip seal Tuesday or Wednesday at a rate of about three miles a day," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Chip sealing on this project should take about a week to complete."

The U.S. 14/16/20 chip sealing begins just west of the highway's intersection with Oregon Basin Road at milepost 61.04, east of Cody, and extends 14.68 miles to milepost 75.72, 2.02 miles west of the Park County/Big Horn County line.

Work east of Cody has included asphalt milling, asphalt pavement leveling, chop sealing, minor slope flattening, bridge rehabilitation at the Dry Creek bridge, and other work.

Frost said motorists should expect a one-lane roadway with traffic movements controlled by pilot vehicles during chip sealing. "Motorists should expect maximum cumulative traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during all work on the project," Frost said.

A portion of the project took place on Wyoming Highway 120, north of Cody from milepost 111.00, 11 miles north of Cody, and extended 7.54 miles north to the south end of Chapman Bench at milepost 118.54. Work north of Cody included fence removal and replacement and other work.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

