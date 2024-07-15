Submit Release
The contribution of the South Asian Seas (SAS) program to SDG 14: a preliminary assessment of the targets (1–3)

In order to promote and support the conservation, management, and improvement of the environment in the area, the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) was founded by South Asian Sea member states (Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka) and administered by SACEP. The rationale and structure for the SDG 14 country-level target indicators were revisited by South Asian Sea contracting parties to assess the importance of the South Asian Seas Conventions as well as Action Plans. The goal of the analysis was to evaluate the degree of severity of marine and coastal environmental conditions using data from existing scientific investigations and to formulate an effective way for its further sustainability. The multiple shortcomings were observed as an outcome of this investigation. These shortfalls need to be addressed amicably for the benefit of the region. To accelerate SDG 14 progress, this paper suggests the appropriate implementation pathway for the South Asia region.

Patra S., Dutta B., Basir A., Ramanamurthy M. V., & Jana T. K., in press. The Contribution of the South Asian Seas (SAS) Program to SDG 14: A Preliminary Assessment of the Targets (1–3). Thalassas. Article (subscription required).

