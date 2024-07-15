E-Waste Management Market Research

Increase in purchasing power and a rise in disposable income is also resulting in the growth of the e-waste management market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " E-Waste Management Market Statistics: 2032 | Why You Should Invest In this Industry." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global e-waste management market size was valued at $57.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $244.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Growing advancements in technology and regular innovations in the product are resulting in the increasing sale of electronic products. In addition, an increase in purchasing power and a rise in disposable income is also resulting in the growth of the e-waste management market. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly replacing their outdated items with new ones when new products with improved features and extra services are introduced. As a result, these gadgets have a 3–4 years of lifespan. In addition, the amount of e-waste being produced is increasing at an incredible rate, which is motivating industry participants to grow their companies and establish larger networks for the collection and processing of e-waste.

The e-waste management market is segmented on the basis of material, source type, application, and region. In terms of material, the market is divided into metal, plastic, glass and others. By source type, the market is divided into household appliances, industrial electronics, and consumer electronics. Based on application, it is bifurcated into trashed and recycled. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of application, the trashed segment holds the largest market share of the e-waste management market in the year 2022. This is attributed to the e-waste being disposed-off in the form of trash due to the absence of efficient recycling and recovery technology and the unlawful transfer of hazardous e-waste to developing countries.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the e-waste management market in the year 2022. This is due to the new product development, price reductions and increasing per capita income.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the e-waste management market such as Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd., TES, Capital Environment Holdings Limited, Tetronics Technologies Limited, ERI, WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C., Sembcorp Industries (Temasek Holdings), Veolia, MRI Technolgies, and Umicore. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the market.

