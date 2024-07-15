TradeMark Express Free Expert Consultation Fest: Protect Your Brand with One-on-One Guidance from Founder Chris DeMassa
Join Trademark Express for one-on-one consultations at the Trademark Consultation Fest, July 15-19, to secure and protect your brand identity.
Our Trademark Consultation Fest is designed to offer personalized guidance, ensuring every business can protect its brand and confidently expand.”LOS ALTOS, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For businesses looking to safeguard their brand identity, the upcoming Trademark Consultation Fest offers a unique opportunity for personalized guidance.
— Chris DeMassa, Founder of Trademark Express
From July 15 to July 19, between 7am and 7pm PST, entrepreneurs and business owners can book one-on-one consultations with an experienced trademark expert to discuss the importance and process of trademark registration.
Unlike impersonal seminars, this event focuses on building a deeper understanding of each business's needs. Attendees can schedule a convenient time via Calendly to receive tailored advice and ensure their intellectual property is well-protected. Book your consultation here: Calendly Meeting.
One prominent example illustrating the significance of trademarks is the case of Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois. This local restaurant, which claimed to be the "original" Burger King, found itself unable to expand due to a legal battle with the national Burger King chain.
In 1968, the federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the national chain, granting them exclusive rights to the name beyond a 20-mile radius around the original Burger King location. This case underscores the vital role of federal trademark registration in securing nationwide rights to a name, logo, or slogan, preventing similar conflicts and enabling business growth.
Federal trademarks offer extensive protections, including nationwide rights that extend to all U.S. territories. They also enhance the scope of protection for a business's name, logo, and slogan in terms of sound, appearance, and meaning. This ensures that a brand is safeguarded against potential infringements and can confidently expand without legal obstacles.
Business owners are encouraged to seize this opportunity to get their intellectual property in order by participating in the Trademark Consultation Fest. Personalized consultations will provide clarity on whether a business truly has first use rights and how federal trademark registration can fortify those rights.
Trademark Express is dedicated to helping businesses secure and protect their brand identity through expert trademark consultation and registration services. With a focus on personalized, one-on-one guidance, we ensure that every client receives the attention and support they need to navigate the complexities of trademarks and achieve their business goals.
