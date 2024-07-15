Top-Rated Digital Marketing Agency Spark ROAS Acquired by Industry Buyer, Bearcat Media

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top-rated e-commerce-focused digital marketing agency, Spark ROAS, has been successfully acquired by Bearcat Media. Established in 2018, this agency made a name for itself through its innovative approach to digital marketing, known for integrating paid media, affiliate marketing, and PR to deliver unique results.

This earned Spark a strong reputation in the industry, attracting notable clientele across fashion, pets, and finance verticals ranging from mid-market to Fortune 500 companies. Its trusted brand value, along with consistent profitability and year-over-year growth in a high-demand market, made it a strategic acquisition target for buyers.

The founder, Mike Griffith, ultimately accepted an offer from buyer Rick Magennis, who plans to integrate Spark ROAS into his existing portfolio.

"We are so pleased to have successfully come together on this acquisition,” said Mike. “This opens up a new chapter for Spark, one that leverages our combined strengths to propel it to new heights”.

The buyer, who owns an affiliate program management agency, plans to use his foundation in the space to expand Bearcat Media’s market reach and continue optimizing Spark’s range of expertise. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to enhance our scope and deliver even greater value to clients," said Rick.

This sale, brokered by The Magnolia Firm, comes at a time when digital marketing services continue to surge, driven by the increasing importance of online presence and performance marketing. Spark ROAS's ability to deliver targeted results positions it as a valuable asset in the sector.