Panthera BioSolutions Launches Pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Foundational Training Course with Dallas College to Advance Workforce Talent Pipeline in North Texas

DALLAS, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT) is proud to announce a strategic partnership between Dallas College and Panthera BioSolutions, a Pharmaceutical/Biotech Services company, to offer a Pharmaceutical GMP Foundational Course. The initiative is part of the ongoing EDA Good Jobs Challenge Biotech grant, which equips students with hands-on fast track training and essential skills for careers in biotechnology.



Facilitated by the BHIANT and BioNTX, the partnership represents a significant milestone and highlights the region’s commitment to fostering industry collaboration and developing a skilled biotechnology workforce in North Texas.

A long-standing partner of Dallas College since the inception of the EDA Good Jobs Challenge Biotech grant, Panthera BioSolutions has consistently demonstrated commitment to community impact, quality training, and pharmaceutical excellence. This collaboration reflects their dedication to providing meaningful educational opportunities and fostering industry-ready talent. The fast track, 32-contact hour course is a result of an active and driven partnership with Panthera to build the workforce pipeline for region’s bourgeoning pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology industry sectors. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Panthera BioSolutions. Their dedication to quality and community impact aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with exceptional educational opportunities. The GMP Foundational Course will be a significant step in preparing our students for successful careers in the pharmaceutical industry," said Benjamin Magill, CEcD, Associate Vice Chancellor of Economic Opportunity at Dallas College.

Course Highlights:

Hands-On Training: Students will gain practical experience in GMP, a critical component in pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology.

Skill Development: The course is designed to expose students to the skills needed to begin a career in the pharmaceutical industry, enhancing their employability.

Industry Insights: Participants will benefit from Panthera BioSolutions' extensive industry knowledge and expertise, ensuring they receive high-quality training aligned with current industry standards.

Mentorship: Students are given an opportunity to learn and explore a myriad of short and long-term career ladders, pathways, and opportunities available across various industry sectors.

Jason Mastoris and Hardik Patel, Co-Founders of Panthera BioSolutions, echoed the sentiments, saying, "Our partnership with Dallas College has been incredibly rewarding. We are committed to making a positive impact in our community by offering practical and high-quality training to the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals. The GMP Foundational Course is a testament to our shared vision of excellence and community service. We hope that some of these students can return in the future for continuing education opportunities and perhaps roles within our organization."

Kathleen M. Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX, added, "We are proud to have played a role in bringing Panthera BioSolutions and Dallas College together. This partnership exemplifies our mission to strengthen the biotechnology workforce and foster innovation in our communities." The historic workforce training partnership is expected to significantly increase talent development capabilities in the region and foster these sectors in North Texas.

About Dallas College: Dallas College, founded in 1965, consists of seven campuses: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake, and Richland. Dallas College offers online learning and serves more than 122,000 credit and continuing education students annually. Dallas College is one of the largest community colleges in the U.S. and offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County.

About Panthera BioSolutions: Panthera BioSolutions (PBS), a specialty biotechnology and pharmaceutical organization offering bespoke manufacturing solutions for life sciences research and innovation through their pilot GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facility in Fort Worth, Texas. PBS is spearheading the introduction of ready-to-use, leasable cleanrooms in North Texas as well as offering 3rd party contract manufacturing_.

About BHIANT: The Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT) is dedicated to advancing biotechnology and healthcare innovation in the North Texas region. By fostering partnerships, providing resources, and advocating for the industry, BHIANT plays a crucial role in developing a robust biotechnology and healthcare ecosystem and workforce in the region.

About BioNTX: BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

Contact

j.mastoris@pantherabiosolutions.com - Panthera BioSolutions