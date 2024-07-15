Monarch Casino Resort Spa’s “Spa Monarch” Nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards

This is the second consecutive year Spa Monarch has received this honor

Denver, CO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino Resort Spa proudly announces its luxurious Spa Monarch has been nominated for USA Today’s 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards in the Best Hotel Spa category for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition highlights Spa Monarch’s outstanding amenities, treatments, and services, positioning it among the nation’s elite spa destinations.

The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate excellence across the travel industry, spotlighting the country’s top hotels, destinations, and attractions. “We are honored to be nominated again for this prestigious award,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing at Monarch Casino Resort Spa. “Our team is dedicated to delivering unforgettable spa experiences with rejuvenating treatments and wellness systems that promote relaxation and healing.”

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Spa Monarch offers a variety of luxurious amenities. Guests can enjoy the rooftop pool on the 23rd floor, fire pits, aqua spa, mountain stone bath, and unique therapies like brine inhalation and light spectrum treatments. The spa also features herbal steam rooms and an experiential shower with sensory effects like ice, fog, thunder, tropical rain, and essential oils.

Voting for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is open to the public! You can vote once per day by visiting the link here: https://10best.usatoday.com/qr/41169/.

The top 10 winners, as ranked by USA TODAY's 10Best readers, will be announced on Wednesday, September 4th at noon EDT., giving Spa Monarch the opportunity to shine among the nation’s best.

Overview

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is Colorado's premier gaming resort destination. Located only 45 minutes from downtown Denver at 488 Main Street in historic Black Hawk, Colorado, guests who choose to stay, play, and dine at Monarch's award-winning resort can expect the ultimate experience. In 2023, Newsweek readers voted Monarch Casino Resort Spa the 4th “Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas.” Gaming: More than 60,000 square feet of wide-open, red-hot, no-limit gaming space houses 1050 electronic games, 43 table games (including baccarat), a poker room featuring 14 tables including, and a well-appointed self-serve beverage lounge. Dining: Award-winning, elevated dining options include the flagship Monarch Chophouse, Bistro Mariposa, Twenty-Four 7, Buffet, and Java Etc. Lodging: 516 mountain-modern luxury hotel rooms and suites can be found within Monarch's 23-story hotel tower. Spa Monarch: Recognized as a 2023 USA Today 10 Best Hotel Spa finalist, Spa Monarch is a full-service luxury spa available by appointment only. Parking: Monarch has a free enclosed 1,350-space parking garage (including EV chargers), which features hi-tech technology alerting people how many collective and individual spaces are available on each level.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), was incorporated in 1993 and, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates the four-diamond Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly the Riviera Black Hawk Casino) in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com.

