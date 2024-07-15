Vote for Arizona in America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest

Every year, the American Association of State Troopers holds the “America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” pitting state-level police agencies against one another to determine who the public believes has the best-looking patrol vehicle. The top 13 photos are featured in a calendar with the winner shown on the cover. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is once again participating in this contest with the photograph of one of our new Chevrolet Camaro SS patrol vehicles.

Voting opens Monday, July 15, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. and lasts until Monday, July 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BestLookingCruiser2024 or www.statetroopers.org to vote for Arizona!