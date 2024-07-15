Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach USD 33.19 Bn by 2032

The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size is calculated at USD 20.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 33.19 billion by 2032, expanding at a solid CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2032.

Ottawa, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size is predicted to increase from USD 19.91 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 33.19 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways

North America led the market with the largest share in 2023. The region is observed to sustain the position during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period.

By type, the Crohn's disease segment led the market with the largest share in 2023.

By drug class, the TNF inhibitors segment held a significant share of the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market.

Crohn’s disease by disease type segment was the largest with over 61% market share in 2023.

TNF inhibitors took the largest share in drug classes with a 32% market share in 2023.

Retail pharmacies dominated the market with a 36% market share in 2023.



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market at a Glance

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a chronic inflammation disorder of the gut and can be of two types: Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease is characterized by ulcers and inflammation in the small intestine, whereas ulcerative colitis is characterized by ulcers and inflammation in the large intestine and rectum.

IBD can occur due to an immune response, genetic disorder, lifestyle changes, or inadequate nutrition. The treatment of IBD can only provide symptomatic relief but cannot completely cure the condition. The treatment regimen for IBD includes anti-diarrhoeal drugs, antispasmodics, immunomodulators, and corticosteroids.

Use of Combination Therapies as a Driver for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

Currently, biologicals like monoclonal antibodies or small molecules like anti-inflammatory agents are widely used for the treatment of IBD. However, multiple concurrent extraintestinal symptoms or other immune-mediated inflammatory illnesses may be more difficult to manage with biological agents used in monotherapy.

Hence, combination therapies are preferable alternatives to combating the disease. The combination therapies can result in an increase in therapeutic effectiveness associated with additive and synergistic effects by targeting different pathways simultaneously. The use of combination therapies can be a boost to the IBD treatment market.

Lack of Drugs to Cure IBD as a Restraint for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

The current treatment options can reduce the inflammation but are unable to cure the disease. The complexity of the disease makes it difficult to discover novel drugs or biologics for the complete cure of the disease. IBD is caused by a very complicated interaction between genetics and the environment. That makes determining the best course of action extremely challenging. This lack of treatment options can act as a restraint on the IBD treatment market.

North America Led in 2023 and to Act as a Leader for the Market in the Upcoming Years

The North American region has the highest potential for IBD treatment market growth. The higher prevalence rates and advanced research and development facilities can drive the IBD treatment market in this region. Countries like the US and Canada report the highest number of IBD cases globally.

According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, approximately 2.6 million cases were reported in the US in 2023. The FDA approval of novel molecules offers a huge scope for market growth. This, in turn, encourages collaborations and partnerships for cutting-edge research to improve IBD diagnosis and treatment in the region.

In March 2022, the USFDA approved a novel JAK inhibitor, upadacitinib, for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. AbbVie, an American pharmaceutical company, developed this novel inhibitor.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a notable rate in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market during the forecast period. China reports the highest number of IBD cases after the US. China’s fast industrialization and urbanization have exposed genetically vulnerable people to modernized environmental elements that could change their gut microbiota.

Additionally, economic advancements lead to increased knowledge among patients and clinicians, better illness surveillance, increased availability of diagnostic instruments, and better access to healthcare systems, increasing the prevalence of IBD cases. All these factors drive the market's growth potential.

In June 2024, AbbVie, the US pharmaceutical firm, and FutureGen Biopharmaceutical, a Chinese firm, signed an agreement for the development of FG-M701. It is a next-generation TL1A antibody for the treatment of IBD.



Europe also has the potential for IBD treatment market growth. The prevalence rates in Western European countries like Scandinavia, the UK, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark are increasing. The rising prevalence rates and increasing trend of innovations in therapeutics are the driving factors of the IBD treatment market in Europe.

In December 2023, the European Medicines Agency approved the drug Velsipity developed by Pfizer. The drug was developed for the treatment of IBD for patients of 16 years or older with no response to the previous treatment.



Stem Cell Therapy as an Opportunity for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

Stem cells can differentiate and proliferate various tissue cells through secretory functions. Stem cell therapy for IBD has demonstrated remarkable potential for treating this condition. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have been investigated for treating IBD. MSCs may aid in reducing inflammation and preventing gastrointestinal injury by regulating the immune system and encouraging tissue regeneration. The use of stem cells as a treatment for ulcerative colitis patients may grow in popularity.

The Crohn’s Disease Segment is Observed to Sustain as a Leading Segment in the Market

The rising incidence of Crohn's disease globally has heightened the demand for effective treatments and management strategies. Innovations in biologics and other advanced therapies have improved treatment outcomes for Crohn’s disease, attracting more investments and research. Crohn's disease is a chronic condition requiring long-term management, leading to sustained demand for medications and healthcare services.

Under the Drug Class Category, the TNF Inhibitors Segment Led the Market in 2023

TNF inhibitors have proven highly effective in managing autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis, leading to their widespread adoption. The increasing incidence of autoimmune conditions has driven demand for effective treatments like TNF inhibitors. TNF inhibitors often offer convenient dosing schedules and delivery methods, enhancing patient adherence to treatment regimens.

Major Breakthroughs in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market:

In July 2024, PharmassêtX Inc. announced that the USFDA granted an orphan drug designation to epigallocatechin gallate, a green tea component, for treating pouchitis, a rare form of IBD. The company is working on increasing the drug’s potency for treating pouchitis.

In July 2024, Eli Lily and Company announced plans to acquire Morphic Therapeutics, which is currently developing a small molecule to treat IBD. MORF-057, an α4β7 integrin inhibitor, is in Phase 2 trials for treating moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease.

In June 2024, engineers from the University of California, San Diego, developed microbots for the symptomatic relief of IBD and tested them on mice. The microbots contained proinflammatory cytokine nanoparticles and green algae, which, when administered orally, dispersed into the colon and absorbed the cytokines, ultimately reducing the inflammation locally.



Top Companies in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market:

Arena Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Pfizer

Abivax

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck Sharp and Dohme LLC

Janssen

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Alkem Laboratories



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Segments

By Type

Crohn's Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

By Drug Class

Corticosteroids

Aminosalicylates

TNF Inhibitors

IL Inhibitors

JAK Inhibitors

Anti-Integrin

Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



