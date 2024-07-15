NeuShield Announces Significant Growth, Industry Recognition, and Strategic Enhancements

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first Mirror Shielding™ technology, today announced continued momentum over the past year with a series of significant achievements and strategic advancements over the past year. Highlighting the company’s momentum, NeuShield experienced a 66% increase in endpoints running its software, with more than four times the average daily installations. This growth underscores the expanding recognition of NeuShield's innovative approach to data protection.

Industry Recognition and Awards

NeuShield’s groundbreaking technology and industry contributions have been acknowledged through several prestigious awards, including:

CRN Channel Chief Recognition

Global InfoSec Award—Disruptors Category

Astors Homeland Security Award

CRN “Stellar Startup”

Cybersecurity Market Disruptor Globee® Award



These accolades reflect NeuShield’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity and its impact on protecting organizations worldwide from ransomware attacks.

Strategic Hires Strengthening Leadership

NeuShield also added two key executives to its leadership team:

Roger Wigenstam was named Chief Innovation Officer. Roger brings over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and technology leadership, having held prominent roles at Oracle, OneSpan, and NextLabs. He leads NeuShield’s innovation strategies and drives forward-thinking initiatives to accelerate business growth.





Louis Smith Jr. was appointed Vice President of Worldwide Sales. With over 20 years of sales and industry leadership, Louis joined NeuShield from TrapX, where he significantly enhanced the company’s market position. His expertise will be pivotal as NeuShield continues to expand its global footprint.



Innovative Product Enhancements

Continuing its legacy of innovation, NeuShield has introduced revolutionary exfiltration protection for SQL Databases. This new capability ensures that sensitive data within SQL databases is safeguarded against unauthorized access and exfiltration, providing an additional layer of security for critical enterprise information.

"Our remarkable growth and the recognition we’ve received from the industry are a testament to the effectiveness and innovation of our technology,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “With the strategic hires of Louis Smith Jr. and Roger Wigenstam, and our innovative technologies, NeuShield is better positioned than ever to protect our customers against ever-evolving cyber threats."

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patented NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) @NeuShield .

Press Contact:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for NeuShield

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com