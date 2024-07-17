Highlands Recovery Launches Premier Rehabilitation Centre in Australia
Highlands Recovery launches a premier rehabilitation center in Australia, offering individualized, research-driven treatment programs for long-lasting recoverySYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlands Recovery is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre, located in the serene Southern Highlands, just a short 1.5-hour drive from Sydney and Canberra. This premier facility is dedicated to providing world-class, individualised treatment programs designed to foster long-lasting recovery and wellness.
Highlands Recovery stands out from traditional rehabs in Sydney by offering a unique, research data-driven approach. Our programs are meticulously tailored to each individual, leveraging the latest global clinical research to ensure the highest proven success rates. The facility's tranquil environment is specifically chosen to enhance the healing and recovery process.
Innovative Treatment Programs
Highlands Recovery employs a comprehensive holistic model that addresses the biological, psychological, and social aspects of substance use disorder. This whole-person approach ensures that clients receive consistent, personalised care that addresses all three aspects of their substance use.
Key features of our programs include
Residential Program: our immersive environment is ideal for individuals needing a refuge from high-risk environments.
Continuity of Care: Ensuring clients benefit from ongoing, tailored support at every stage of their recovery.
Aftercare Program: Offering continuous therapeutic support essential for sustained recovery and long-term wellbeing.
Commitment to Lifelong Recovery
At Highlands Recovery, we are committed to more than just short-term health and wellness. Our mission is to help individuals craft a recovery that evolves with them throughout their lives through private rehab. We believe in creating recovery pathways that grow and change with our clients, ensuring they have the tools and support necessary for a lifetime of wellbeing.
Contact Us
Highlands Recovery is dedicated to responding swiftly to those in need. Whether you are facing a personal challenge or know someone who could benefit from our services, we encourage you to reach out. Our team is ready to offer guidance and support, prioritising your well being every step of the way.
For more information, please visit our website at Highlands Recovery.
Welcome to Highlands Recovery – where recovery lasts a lifetime.
About Highlands Recovery
Highlands Recovery is a premier rehabilitation centre located in the Southern Highlands of Australia. Our facility offers world-class, individualised treatment programs based on the latest clinical research, ensuring the highest success rates for long-lasting recovery. Our mission is to help individuals achieve and maintain lifelong wellness and recovery.
