Board Member Bolormaa Luvsandorj is the First in Mongolia Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
I’ve enjoyed interacting with Bolormaa since she joined our program through the IFC. She is committed to improving governance and risk governance practices internationally at a very high standard.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Bolormaa Luvsandorj. She is the first in Mongolia to earn this global credential.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Bolormaa serves as an IFC Nominee Director on the board of TBC UZ, one of the largest banks in Uzbekistan. She is a former board member at Golomt Bank, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia where she worked to improve the board governance and risk management functions of the bank. She has served as chairperson of the board at Golomt Capital LLC and as a member of the board of directors for Mandal Insurance LLC and the Mongolia Stock Exchange. In her executive roles, she served as the chief executive officer of Golomt Financial Group, the chief investment officer of Golomt Bank, and the first deputy chief executive officer of the Development Bank of Mongolia. She began her career as a senior risk manager for Deutsche Bank in New York. Bolormaa is the founder of KITE Mongolia LLC, a venture builder and investment company that supports social innovation, creative industry, and startup ecosystem building in Mongolia. She holds an MBA from the International University of Japan and an MA in international economics from Virginia Tech.
“I’ve enjoyed my interactions with Bolormaa from the time she joined our program through the IFC," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She is clearly committed to improving governance and risk governance practices internationally and sets a high standard for others to emulate."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the DCRO Institute for the excellent and well-structured program with invaluable insights and wealth of knowledge in risk and board governance from the peer community of board members around the world. The program provided me with effective tools to apply in my work as a board member,” said Ms. Bolormaa. “I also would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the IFC and their Nominee Director Program, Marie-Laurence Guy, Jakob Rusinek, and entire staff for empowering board members from emerging countries through this program.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking®. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
