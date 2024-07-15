Submit Release
Nigeria: ICRC surgical team supports Maiduguri Hospital treating 41 wounded people after multiple blasts in Gwoza

“It is heart wrenching to see civilians killed and wounded,” said Diana Japaridze the deputy head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Maiduguri. “We strongly remind to all those involved in the fighting that civilians, especially children and women must be spared, and that hospitals must be sanctuaries of life, not scenes of deadly violence.”

Indiscriminate attacks and attacks targeting civilians are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. Healthcare facilities and personnel are also protected and must not be attacked. Attacks against hospitals have devastating humanitarian consequences, as these facilities are the only lifeline for sick and wounded.

“We will continue our support for the civilians who are bearing the brunt of more than a decade of armed conflict including those displaced and injured”. Ms. Japaridze added.

Yuxia Jiang, ICRC spokesperson in Maiduguri, tel: +2349031515543, email yjiang@icrc.org

