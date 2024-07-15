DemandLab Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation, Growth, and Excellence

Award-Winning Global B2B Martech Consultancy Transforms Marketing and Sales Organizations

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandLab, a leading marketing technology consultancy, proudly marks its 15th anniversary as a trailblazer in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, DemandLab has continuously evolved, driven by a commitment to innovation, client success, and employee satisfaction.



Over the past decade and a half, DemandLab has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to leverage technology to drive marketing transformation. By partnering with B2B marketing teams from strategic planning through to implementation and reporting, the company has helped clients to grow revenue, expand into new markets, and maximize their investment in marketing technology.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our clients and partners," said Rhoan Morgan, CEO and Co-Founder of DemandLab. "Since day one, we have been driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional results. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we renew our pledge to continue pushing boundaries, embracing new challenges, and exceeding expectations."

DemandLab's journey over the past 15 years has been marked by numerous achievements and milestones. Highlights include:

From humble beginnings, DemandLab has expanded its footprint and grown its team to meet the evolving needs of clients. With employees and clients located in more than a dozen countries, DemandLab is well-positioned to serve clients globally. Recognition as a Best Place to Work: DemandLab has been consistently recognized as a top employer, earning accolades, such as Chief Marketer’s Top 200 Marketing Agencies and being named a Great Place to Work . The company's commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment has been key to its success.

Industry Leadership: DemandLab has emerged as a thought leader in the marketing technology (martech) space, regularly contributing insights and expertise to industry publications, communities, and events, including CMSWire , Forbes Agency Council, and the Digital Marketing Institute . The company's thought leadership initiatives, including webinars, whitepapers, podcasts , and speaking engagements, have helped to shape the future of martech in the B2B space. As DemandLab celebrates its 15th anniversary, the company looks ahead with excitement and optimism for the future. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and client success, DemandLab is poised to continue driving marketing transformation and helping clients thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

For more information about DemandLab and its services, visit www.demandlab.com.

About DemandLab:

DemandLab is a leading global B2B martech consultancy headquartered in the United States. We specialize in crafting innovative strategies, executing impactful campaigns, and optimizing performance for marketing organizations worldwide. With a blend of creativity and a strategic mindset, we solve the most complex technical marketing challenges, driving tangible results in today's digital ecosystem. Visit www.demandlab.com.

Contact:

Celia Brown

Director, Marketing

DemandLab