ANR Encourages Flood Safety and Environmental Protection During Flood Response and Recovery

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and its departments –Environmental Conservation, Fish and Wildlife, and Forests, Parks, and Recreation – are encouraging Vermonters to take every precaution possible responding to and recovering from this week’s flooding event.

Our goal is to keep Vermonters safe while protecting the environment. Please remember to:

Avoid floodwaters that may be filled with pollutants and hazards.

that may be filled with pollutants and hazards. Follow advisories from state and town officials about drinking water safety.

from state and town officials about drinking water safety. Contact the Spill Response Team about hazardous spills, contaminated floodwater in your basement, or leaking aboveground storage tanks.

about hazardous spills, contaminated floodwater in your basement, or leaking aboveground storage tanks. Sort your flood trash into hazardous and non-hazardous piles.

into hazardous and non-hazardous piles. Check closures before you head to a state park or state land to camp or hike.

The ANR Flood Resource web page offers a support for flood recovery, including:

The web page also provides translated documents and a list of contacts for further assistance.

The Environmental Assistance Office is here to answer your questions. Contact them Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at 802-477-2241 or anr.decassistance@vermont.gov.

By prioritizing safety and responsible environmental practices, together we can recover from this flood and ensure the well-being of our communities and our environment.

Report Damages to Vermont 211 – https://vermont211.org/

Volunteer for Storm Recovery – vermont.gov/volunteer

Donate to Flood Response – https://bgs.vermont.gov/flood-response-donations

Vermont Department of Health – healthvermont.gov/flood

Agency of Natural Resources – anr.vermont.gov/flood

Agency of Agriculture – agriculture.vermont.gov/flood

Department of Mental Health – mentalhealth.vermont.gov/flood

