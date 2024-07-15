Cancer Diagnostics Market to Surpass USD 204.55 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global cancer diagnostics market will attain a value of USD 204.55 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Cancer diagnostics is a method of identifying various cell lines, proteins, and indications that lead to the presence of a cancerous tumor. This increase is mostly due to rising cancer prevalence around the world, improved awareness of early detection, more financing for cancer research and development, technological breakthroughs in diagnostic testing, and an increase in the number of private diagnostics centers.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/cancer-diagnostics-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cancer Diagnostics Market"



Pages – 157

Tables - 149

Figures – 78

Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 120.04 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 204.55 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Focused on Early Detection Key Market Drivers Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis

Hospitals are Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

Hospitals are estimated to be the largest shareholder in the cancer diagnostic markets. This is due to increasing cancer-associated expenditures in developed nations as well as developing nations. Medical services such as hospitalizations, outpatient hospital services, physician/supplier services, home health care etc., are now the part of healthcare expenditure & reimbursements for the chronic disease including cancers. Therefore, the hospital segment is also expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Diagnostic Laboratories is the Fastest Growing Sector Due to Increasing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Tests

The diagnostic laboratories segment is the fastest growing in the global cancer diagnostics market after hospital sector. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced and specialized diagnostic tests, which are often more extensively available in dedicated diagnostic laboratories than in hospital settings. There is a trend towards early detection and personalized medicine, adding to the increase in demand for the diagnostic services provided by these laboratories.

Growing Cancer Patients Makes North America the Leading Region in this Market

The global cancer diagnostics market was dominated by the North America region and contributed a major market share in 2023. This is due to the increasing incidences of cancers in the US, and Canada because of aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, rising rate of obesity and others. This has led the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to focus on cancer diagnosis. Whereas additional legislation and reimbursement frameworks in the region have also fueled the market's growth.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cancer-diagnostics-market

Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights:

Drivers

Increasing Government Initiatives to Spread Awareness about the Benefits of Early Diagnosis

Growing Prevalence of Cancer Cases

Increased Healthcare Investments and Insurance Coverage

Restraints

Side Effects of Radiation

Higher Diagnostics Costs

Accuracy Issues Leading to False Positives or False Negatives

Prominent Players in Cancer Diagnostics Market

The following are the Top Cancer Diagnostics Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMérieux SA

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-market

Key Questions Answered in Cancer Diagnostics Market Report





What is the current market size for Cancer Diagnostics Market?

What is the competitive landscape looks like in the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

What are the key challenges in the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of Cancer diagnostics market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Cancer diagnostics market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

Related Reports:

Biomarkers Market

Biosimilars Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Cell Therapy Market

3D Cell Culture Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com