Oversee Optimizes Airline Sourcing with Launch of AI-driven Air Contract Auditing and Airfare Benchmarking

Oversee looks to help customers strengthen airline negotiations and provide full visibility on whether airlines are delivering the savings that were promised to corporate customers.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oversee (formerly FairFly), the leader in Travel Spend Optimization, launches airline sourcing optimization solutions that enable customers to improve supplier strategies and maximize contract savings by leveraging Oversee’s vast global customer footprint and expertise in AI-powered automation.



Airfare Benchmarking - Improve airline sourcing outcomes

Oversee's Smart Airfare Benchmarking solution helps optimize supplier strategy and strengthen travel programs’ negotiating power using like-for-like comparisons of their contract performance against peers.

As the global leader in Air Price Assurance, Oversee leverages data from billions of PNRs and fares from booking until departure to create the first Airfare Benchmarking solution that considers each program’s advance purchase behavior to drive relevant comparisons, down to the carrier, route, and class of service level.

"Our Travel Spend Optimization platform allows travel programs to level the playing field in airline sourcing and make informed, data-driven decisions," said Aviel Siman-Tov, CEO/Founder of Oversee." Customers have asked for impactful insights to improve airline negotiation outcomes. Oversee’s global customer base and experience in airfare collection and analysis empowers customers to maximize ROI on their sourcing efforts and optimize their budgets."

Air Contract Auditing - Automated always-on Airline Contract Enforcement

Oversee's Air Contract Auditing automates contract enforcement to verify that discounts are correctly applied to bookings, ensuring that they match the contracted discount.

This unique solution is the first to use AI-powered automation to digitize and interpret air contracts while instantly auditing discounts on every segment fare basis with maximum accuracy. Dashboards and detailed reports enable travel professionals to work with airline partners toward resolving costly mistakes in fare discounts.

"Air Contract Auditing brings contract enforcement into a new era - occasional and partial contract audits are no longer necessary," Siman-Tov added. "We are the first to fully automate contract enforcement by instantly troubleshooting mistakes in how discounts are applied."

Oversee will showcase these innovations at GBTA Convention 2024, taking place in Atlanta from July 22-24, 2024. Attendees are invited to visit Oversee's booth to discuss how these solutions can transform their travel programs.

About Oversee

Customers have relied on Oversee’s (formerly FairFly) solutions to optimize travel spend, drive operational efficiency and automate processes resulting in greater returns on their travel investment.

Oversee partners with 75% of the largest Travel Management Companies and supports over 3,500 of the world’s leading brands.

For more information visit www.oversee.biz

PRESS CONTACT

Lauren Dobie

Marketing Manager

lauren@oversee.biz