Aspire & SCG Hybrid Work Solutions announce Business Diagnostics Partnership
SCG Hybrid Work Solutions Inc based in Canada and Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd based in the UK provide Business diagnostics for hybrid work strategiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCG Hybrid Work Solutions Inc based in Canada and Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd based in the UK are working together to develop Business diagnostic tools that will rapidly identify gaps and drive improvement in hybrid work strategies allowing clients to achieve goals such as increased productivity, stronger organizational culture, improved recruiting and retention, and lower operating costs. The new innovative tools will enable businesses to identify issues and quickly focus on opportunities that will improve workplaces from a people, process and workplace perspective.
The partnership with Aspire brings to market a technology-enabled solution to assess the needs of a business to manage and optimise the organisation's workplace arrangements. The service will define needs, and provide for better workplace planning and problem-solving through automated maturity assessments covering key issues impacting business workplaces today.
In today’s fast-moving world, an organisation needs to be optimised to not only ensure maximum efficiency, whilst controlling costs but also to be agile to gain a competitive edge over its competitors. Companies also need insights in days not months on where issues exist and an immediate plan to rectify them in a competitive market.
You need to know the key management actions that must be taken now rather than the many that should. You need an honest, pragmatic opinion from experienced people that you can trust. You need to see clearly what is happening and possibly more importantly, what is not, and how to address it. You need clarity and you need it now which is why SCG have partnered with Aspire to bring to market a solution that supports that need.
Utilising the expertise of our consultants and technology partner, we have developed a proprietary solution tailored to enhance our workplace Health Checks to provide rapid assessments. This robust solution, continually refined through invaluable insights gathered from our seasoned consultants, encompasses the following integral components:
User-Friendly Interface: Designed for simplicity, this interface facilitates the capture of responses to pre-defined questions.
Advanced Assessment Engine: Leveraging a standardised model, this engine efficiently scores the responses to the questions, ensuring consistency and accuracy in our evaluations.
Comprehensive Management Information: This feature furnishes detailed reports and dashboards, effectively pinpointing areas warranting attention or presenting challenges.
The Aspire ID8 based service turns the traditional consulting model upside down, empowering business teams to be actively involved in the analysis and decision-making process. Engagement in the assessment work leads to greater participation, ownership, accountability for the action plan and the prioritised roadmap generated.
The Aspire ID8 based service provides maturity gap analysis and sentiment analysis visuals that enable consideration of different viewpoints. The visualisation of collected data considers specific areas, encompassing business, functions, teams, audiences, resources and demographics.
Headquartered in Hampshire, England, Aspire is a well-established consulting, advisory and professional services organisation that is focused on growing and expanding the range of diagnostic service offerings through partnerships using Aspires’ revolutionary ID8 Business Diagnostic Toolkit.
“SCG Hybrid Work Solutions is dedicated to providing its clients with high quality and accelerated delivery services through innovative new technologies and methods, and we are pleased that together we have agreed to a partnership through the use of Aspires ID8 Business Diagnostic product and services to support this commitment,” said Robert Peopall, MD at Aspire Performance Improvement.
“This innovative technology provides a rapid collaborative and cost-efficient solution to help our clients tackle their hybrid work challenges through rapid diagnostic assessments. Building strong and collaborative long-term relationships is key to our success, and we are excited to have Aspire as part of the team” said Kevin Smeltz, Founder & CEO of SCG Hybrid Work Solutions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Aspire Performance Improvement
Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd started commercial operations in March 2016, offering a range of services that include M&A Advisory, Exit Readiness Assessments, Equity Growth Assessments, Programme Turnarounds, requirements definition, business case development, search and solution selection and business systems implementation of Front & Back Office Systems. We enjoy helping our clients solve problems and maximise the value delivered to their business and their clients in turn by providing business solutions enabled by digital technologies.
For further insight and information, please contact:
Robert on +44 (0)7500 003 594 or email contactus@aspirepi.com.
For further information see www.aspireid8.com
About SCG Hybrid Works Solutions
SCG Hybrid Work Solutions works with organizations to solve problems related to hybrid work - fostering collaboration, building and maintaining a healthy organizational culture, managing performance, designing offices that work with hybrid, and managing risks such as cybersecurity. We assess the strengths, needs, and gaps for employees and management to ensure a tailored hybrid plan and implementation that positions everyone for success. The future of work is changing and SCG will help organizations transform to achieve a measurable, productive, and growth-oriented hybrid work success story.
For further insight and information, please contact:
Kevin Smeltz on +1 204 619 8610 or email: kevin.smeltz@scghybridwork.com
For further information see https://scghybridwork.com
Robert Clive Peopall
Aspire Performance Improvement Ltd
+447500003594 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn