Neeyamo Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation

Neeyamo is now BSCC-Accredited

Neeyamo earns BSCC Accreditation for Background Screening Excellence, demonstrating commitment to quality and compliance.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Neeyamo has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program, (BSOAP), and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited to the General Background Screening Standard.

"We're thrilled to receive BSCC Accreditation from PBSA, solidifying our commitment to top-notch background screening," said Vivek Khanna, Chief Client Partner at Neeyamo. "This accreditation and our SOC 1 & 2 certifications confirm our dedication to quality and reliability. We leverage cutting-edge technology like AI to streamline the process, ensuring the highest standards for our 300+ global clients. This recognition reinforces Neeyamo's position as a leader in providing efficient, reliable, and technologically advanced background screening solutions."

Each year, employers, organizations, and governmental agencies around the globe request millions of reports on data subjects to assist with critical business decisions. Background screening reports, which contain personal information about data subjects, are often regulated through data privacy and other employment laws.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a compliant, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings recognition to background screening organizations around the globe. This recognition will stand as the industry “seal,” representing a background screening organization’s commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, organizations must pass a thorough desk audit of their operational documentation, followed by a rigorous virtual audit, conducted by a third-party auditor. This audit includes a review of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: Information Security, Legal and Compliance, Client Education, Third Party Service Providers, Verification Services Standards, and Business Practices.

Any employment or background screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the Standards, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

About PBSA®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.