WOO X Enhances Trading Flexibility with an Isolated Margin Feature

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a leading global platform for crypto futures and spot trading, has launched its highly anticipated isolated margin feature. This new functionality allows for independent management of margins for individual perpetual positions, significantly boosting control and flexibility in trading strategies.

This update allows flexibility for opening cross and isolated margin positions on the same instrument, offers customizable margin modes at the symbol level, and provides easy access to position and risk information. The isolated margin feature restricts risk to the margin allocated for a specific position, protecting the account balance from potential liquidation.

Starting July 14, traders can specify margin modes—isolated or cross—when placing perpetual orders, ensuring seamless trading experiences. API integrations provide real-time margin mode and leverage information through REST and WebSocket API responses, enhancing transparency and operational efficiency.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

