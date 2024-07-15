Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Ensure Growth Prospects with CAGR of 7.6% by 2030 | Players Orbcomm, PSI, AG

Rise in demand for oil & gas in most major countries has surged the pipeline monitoring market growth to reach $29.1 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipelines: The Arteries of Industry

Pipelines are the hidden workhorses of our world, silently transporting liquids like oil, gas, and wastewater over vast distances. They offer a convenient and cost-effective way to move these fluids from source to refinery and then on to distribution networks. These networks are constructed from various materials like steel, plastic, and concrete.

The global pipeline monitoring systems market size was valued at $13.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The Need for Vigilance

However, pipelines face a constant threat: damage from heat, pressure, and leaks. These leaks can be disastrous, causing environmental damage and wasting valuable resources. Highly reactive fluids can cause even more significant problems if they escape.

Monitoring: A Proactive Approach

To address these concerns, the pipeline monitoring systems market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the oil and gas industry. Advanced technologies like SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and HMI (Human Machine Interface) are being widely adopted to identify potential problems before they occur. These systems allow for remote monitoring and operation, further enhancing pipeline safety and efficiency.

Security Concerns Drive Investment

The rise of cyber threats and terrorism has also spurred investment in pipeline monitoring. Oil and gas companies are increasingly recognizing the need to protect their infrastructure and are deploying comprehensive monitoring solutions to prevent cyberattacks.

For instance, companies like Huawei are developing advanced technologies like Optical Transport Networks to facilitate faster digital transformation and improved security in industries reliant on pipelines.

Competition Analysis:

Key companies profiled in the pipeline monitoring systems research report include Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma Pipe Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., BAE Systems, Inc. and Pentair PLC.

