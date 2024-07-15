PHILIPPINES, July 15 - Press Release

July 14, 2024 Bong Go visits Mati City to bring support and services closer to communities in need as he continues to advocate for more pro-poor initiatives To uplift the disadvantaged, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally led a distribution of aid for a thousand indigents in Mati City on Saturday, July 13. The event at Barangay Dahican Covered Court, held in coordination with Mayor Michelle Rabat, provided much-needed financial assistance to those in need which was made possible through the partnership of Senator Go and the local government. Moreover, all 1,000 beneficiaries received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, and masks from the Senator. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes. "Kahit anumang problema ang inyong hinaharap, handa kaming tumulong at magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Huwag kayo mawawalan ng pag-asa dahil hindi namin kayo pababayaan at palagi kaming nagmamalasakit sa inyo," Go stressed. He expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of the Mati City government in supporting their constituents, especially during challenging times, and promised continued advocacy for more pro-poor programs. "Maraming salamat sa inyong pagtitiyaga at tiwala. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, asahan po ninyo na ang inyong lingkod ay patuloy na magsusumikap para sa ikabubuti ng atin bayan. Sama-sama po tayong babangon at haharapin ang mga hamon ng buhay," Mr. Malasakit encouraged. "Palagi kong uunahin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap at pinakanangangailangan. Patuloy akong magsusulong ng mga inisyatibo upang matulungan silang makabangon mula sa hirap. Sila ang aking prayoridad," he added. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go highlighted the importance of the Malasakit Center at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in the city, urging residents to take advantage of the medical assistance available for poor and indigent patients. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. Beyond immediate relief efforts, Go, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also played a pivotal role in securing funding for several infrastructure projects aimed at furthering Mati City's development. These projects include the construction of a multipurpose building and a sports complex in Barangay Don Martin Marundan, several road improvements, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the creation of a public eco-tourism park and botanical garden, among others. "Alam ko mahirap ang panahon, pero kapag nakikita kong masaya sila, masaya na rin po ako. Kaya po narito kami para tumulong po sa abot ng aking makakaya, mapakinggan ang inyong mga hinaing, isulong ang mga proyektong makakapagpaunlad ng inyong lugar, ilapit ang mga serbisyo ng gobyerno na makakatulong sa inyong muling pagbangon, at makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng inyong pagdadalamhati," the senator concluded. On the same day, Go likewise assisted more indigents and visited the Super Health Center in the city. He was also in Caraga, where he celebrated the 121st Araw ng Caraga and 2nd Kaan Silatan Festival, and even assisted more disadvantaged residents.