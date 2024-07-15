Commercis Plc Appoints General Counsel to Support Global Operations and Oversee its U.S. Operations
Commercis, a global business providing comprehensive solutions for technology and connectivity, welcomes Thomas J. Dolan III to the role of General CounselWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercis Plc is excited to announce the appointment of Thomas J. Dolan III as the company’s new General Counsel. In this pivotal role, Mr Dolan will be responsible for providing legal support to Our Global Team as well as running, growing, and managing business operations in the United States, handling governmental relationships, and maintaining relationships with key partners and clients.
“I am honoured to join Commercis Plc as Legal Counsel in the U.S. and General Counsel for Commercis globally. It is a privilege to contribute to the growth of this dynamic company and ensure we maintain the highest standards of compliance and strengthen our relationships with partners and clients in the U.S.” said Thomas J. Dolan III.
With his extensive experience in both domestic and international law, and proven track record in strategic business management and ability to navigate complex legal issues, Mr Dolan is set to play a crucial role in driving Talia’s expansion and ensuring regulatory compliance.
“We are thrilled to welcome Thomas J. Dolan III to our team,” said Alan Afrasiab, Group CEO of Commercis Plc. “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations and strengthen our strategic relationships with prime agencies. With extensive experience in corporate law and international relations, Mr Dolan brings exceptional proficiency to our executive team. His role will be critical in ensuring compliance, navigating regulatory frameworks, and strengthening our strategic engagements
About Commercis:
Commercis Plc is a holding company overseeing a group of businesses dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions for technology and connectivity needs with cybersecurity in mind. Committed to driving innovation and fostering growth, the group delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to provide unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders worldwide. With a focus on excellence and a dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, we continue to shape the future of connectivity and technology.
A parent company of Talia, DataGrid Network and Quika, is a market-leading teleport, satellite and terrestrial network operator, providing secure global communications that allow enterprises to thrive. Commercis owns and operates a teleport facility in Germany, strategically located to access 200+ geostationary satellites. This facility includes on-site secure, scalable and flexible data centres powered by renewable energy. Commercis satellite network is connected to major Points of Presence and Telehouse using a diverse and high-capacity managed fibre network.
Commercis’s hybrid infrastructure supports international organisations with connectivity wherever and whenever they need it. Headquartered in the UK, with local offices across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America, Talia is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand of today’s global market.
Commercis prides itself on delivering innovative, flexible and secure solutions that support business internationally, with expertise across several industry sectors, including Enterprise, Energy, Media, Telcos, NGOs, Government and more.
www.commercis.com
Agata Marshall
Commercis Plc
+447789860557 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn