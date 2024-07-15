SHIB Returns to ETHToronto as Title Sponsor

After an incredible year of growth for the world-leading DeFi ecosystem, and more major news yet to come, SHIB continues its support of Canada’s biggest crypto events

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide, today announced that it is a title sponsor of Canada’s Largest Web3 Events, Blockchain Futurist Conference, ETHToronto and ETHWomen, slated for August 13-14, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. ETHToronto is part of the Blockchain Futurist Conference and Canada Crypto Week, the country’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain showcase.

It was at ETHToronto last year that SHIB announced the mainnet launch of its Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain Shibarium, which in just a year has provided the foundation for an entirely new world of scalable, secure, and innovative decentralization. Total transactions on the network have surpassed 400 million, while total blocks are approaching 4.5 million.

In just the last month alone, SHIB has significantly augmented its offering as a completely autonomous blockchain and digital identity solution. Through The Shiba Inu Mint S.A. (a Panama corporation), SHIB recently announced a new $12 million strategic venture capital round, and much of the funding will be used to strengthen and grow the Shibarium blockchain, while expanding security and regulatory compliance.

“ETHToronto has always been an important event for us when it comes to making news and outlining the steps on our roadmap to becoming the ultimate decentralization hub,” said Shiba Inu Lead Developer known as Shytoshi Kusama. “We look forward to returning to ETHToronto as a title sponsor and being extremely active during this year's Canada Crypto Week.”

SHIB continues to expand its community and potential partnerships, including with D3 to gain a .shib top-level domain, with philanthropic organizations like the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, and with high-level media and entertainment organizations like CDSA (Content Delivery & Security Association).

The SHIB team is excited to extend a special offer to the community for preferential event tickets. To secure your spot, please sign up at http://www.futuristconference.com/shibarmy.

To learn more about SHIB partnerships, or to inquire about a potential partnership, please visit https://www.shib.io.

About SHIB

SHIB is a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies that has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.9 million X (formerly Twitter) followers and is frequently ranked as the second-most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs and SHEboshi NFTs. SHIB.io utilizes the Shib Ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB:The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world.

