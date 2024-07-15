Ambassador Jonathan Cohen Joins Commercis Advisory Board
Commercis, a technology and connectivity solutions provider, is honoured to announce the appointment of Ambassador Jonathan Cohen to their Advisory Board.LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercis is honoured to announce the appointment of Ambassador Jonathan Cohen to its Advisory Board. Ambassador Cohen, a strategic advisor and international consultant, brings a wealth of experience in international diplomacy, strategic negotiations, and governmental relations, making him a significant addition to the team.
Ambassador Cohen's distinguished diplomatic career, which spans over 35 years, includes roles as Ambassador to Egypt and the United Nations, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia covering Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, Deputy Chief of Mission in Baghdad and Nicosia, and as Acting Deputy Chief of Mission in Paris. His expertise will be invaluable in guiding Commercis as it expands its global footprint and strengthens its strategic initiatives. His insights and advice, particularly in navigating the complex international landscape, will be critical in fostering robust relationships with key stakeholders.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ambassador Cohen to our Advisory Board,” said Alan Afrasiab, Group CEO of Commercis. “His extensive experience in global diplomacy and strategic negotiations is crucial for our continued growth. Ambassador Cohen’s long history of impactful diplomatic roles aligns perfectly with our vision and will enhance our execution of strategic initiatives. We are excited about the insights and direction he will bring to our executive team.”
Ambassador Cohen expressed his enthusiasm about joining Commercis: “I am delighted to collaborate with such a talented international team and contribute to its global reach and success as an Advisory Board member. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the growth and strategic vision of Commercis."
About Commercis:
Commercis Plc is a holding company overseeing a group of businesses dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions for technology and connectivity needs with cybersecurity in mind. Committed to driving innovation and fostering growth, the group delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to provide unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders worldwide. With a focus on excellence and a dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, we continue to shape the future of connectivity and technology.
A parent company of Talia, DataGrid Network and Quika, is a market-leading teleport, satellite and terrestrial network operator, providing secure global communications that allow enterprises to thrive. Commercis owns and operates a teleport facility in Germany, strategically located to access 200+ geostationary satellites. This facility includes on-site secure, scalable and flexible data centres powered by renewable energy. Commercis satellite network is connected to major Points of Presence and Telehouse using a diverse and high-capacity managed fibre network.
Commercis’s hybrid infrastructure supports international organisations with connectivity wherever and whenever they need it. Headquartered in the UK, with local offices across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America, Talia is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand of today’s global market.
Commercis prides itself on delivering innovative, flexible and secure solutions that support business internationally, with expertise across several industry sectors, including Enterprise, Energy, Media, Telcos, NGOs, Government and more.
