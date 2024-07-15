TAIWAN, July 15 - President Lai meets delegation led by Marshall Islands Nitijela Speaker Brenson Wase

President Lai meets delegation led by Marshall Islands Nitijela Speaker Brenson Wase

On the morning of July 15, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Speaker of the Nitijela (parliament) of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Brenson Wase. In remarks, President Lai thanked the Nitijela for passing tworesolutions in April in support of Taiwan’s international participation and the further deepening of diplomatic relations between our countries. The president expressed his hope of further expanding cooperation and exchanges across many areas and creating even greater well-being for both our peoples.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

Firstly, I would like to congratulate Speaker Wase on officially assuming his new post in January. I also want to thank him for making this trip so soon after President Hilda C. Heine visited Taiwan to attend my and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao’s inauguration ceremony. This demonstrates the deep friendship between our nations. On behalf of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my sincerest welcome to Speaker Wase and his wife and to all the members of the delegation.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Speaker Wase for actively supporting an even closer partnership between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands during his previous roles, including minister of finance, minister of justice, and minister of transportation and communications. In recent years, our nations have faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic together and have continued to deepen cooperation in such areas as agricultural technology, women’s empowerment, and climate change. Just this month, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Educational Cooperation, which will allow us to further expand our exchanges in education, athletics, and personnel training.

Taiwan and the Marshall Islands have also joined hands in embracing the world, increasing each other’s international visibility. In April, the Nitijela passed tworesolutions in support of Taiwan’s international participation and the further deepening of diplomatic relations between our countries. And last month, Taiwan lent strong support to the Marshallese government’s efforts in hosting the Micronesian Games. I want to congratulate the Marshall Islands on the success of the event.

Looking ahead, we aspire to bring our diplomatic relations to new heights and to create even greater well-being for both our peoples. I warmly welcome Speaker Wase back to Taiwan. Your visit continues to advance exchanges and cooperation between our nations. I wish you a smooth and successful trip.

Speaker Wase then delivered remarks, first saying that it is a great pleasure and honor to be in this beautiful country again. The speaker extended his warmest greetings from the people and government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and expressed his deepest gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation, which includes senior members of the parliament, namely Chairman of the Standing Committee on Appropriations Senator Jack Ading, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Health, Education and Social Affairs Senator Wilbur Heine, and Senator Bruce Loeak, along with the speaker’s wife Antonia Wase, and Clerk of the Nitijela Morean Watak.

Noting that this is his first visit in his capacity as the speaker of the Nitijela, Speaker Wase said that the visit is particularly significant, as the Nitijela recently unanimously adopted two resolutions that demonstrate the importance which they attach to this relationship between our two nations. The first resolution commemorates, he said, the 26th anniversary of our relationship between Taiwan and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. He added that the relationship has been built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, and that it is made all the more special by our shared Austronesian heritage.

The second resolution, the speaker said, recognizes Taiwan’s staunch and unwavering support to the people and government of the Marshall Islands. He said that Taiwan has been a valuable partner in their development efforts, providing assistance in various sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and agriculture, just to name a few. He stressed that they are immensely grateful for the genuine friendship and unwavering support that Taiwan has extended to them over the years.

Furthermore, Speaker Wase said, the Nitijela stands in full support of Taiwan’s appeal for membership in the United Nations, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, International Civil Aviation Organization, World Health Organization, and International Criminal Police Organization. Noting that Taiwan has shown itself to be a responsible global citizen, actively contributing to international efforts in various fields, the speaker said they believe that Taiwan’s participation in these crucial organizations will further enhance global cooperation and promote peace and stability around the world.

Speaker Wase said that during his visit, he had the opportunity to meet many of the Marshallese students studying here in Taiwan. He said that they have been welcomed with open arms as they continue to enjoy an enriching educational journey here in our prestigious universities. He took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the Taiwanese Scholarship Program that has benefited many young men and women from the Marshall Islands, emphasizing that the program has provided opportunities for education and growth that would not have been possible otherwise.

As we look toward the future, the speaker said, it is clear that the relationship between Taiwan and the Republic of the Marshall Islands has great potential for further growth and cooperation. He stated that they are committed to strengthening our ties and working together to address common challenges, achieve sustainable development, and promote regional stability. In closing, he expressed his sincere appreciation once again for the warm hospitality and for the opportunity to meet with President Lai today, adding that it is a privilege to be back to work together with Taiwan toward a brighter future for both of our nations.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Ambassador of the Marshall Islands to Taiwan Anjanette Kattil.