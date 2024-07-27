'𝑴𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑶𝑹: 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑻𝒐 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑷𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆' 𝑩𝒚 𝑹𝒐𝒃𝒊𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒙
EINPresswire.com/ -- The famous author and mentoring proficient Robin Cox has released his latest masterpiece, "MENTOR: Strategies to Inspire Young People." It's the third instalment in his acclaimed mentoring trilogy. His previous works, "CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness" and "Mentoring Minutes: Weekly Messages to Encourage Anyone Guiding Youth" gained immense admiration from individuals mentoring and coaching youngsters. And his latest publication is also meant to leave a positive impact on young lives.
The inspiration behind "MENTOR: Strategies to Inspire Young People" is his extensive experience in teaching and mentoring. His different challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to share his journey with young minds through this book. He states:
"I felt I had various strategies and stories to share from my teaching and mentoring journey. Though it has been quite some time since the COVID-19 pandemic came into our world and negatively impacted us, people are still experiencing its aftermath. Due to all this, there is a growing need for adult mentors to move alongside our young people. It might take an entire decade or even longer to happen. Therefore, I launched this user-friendly book to train and inspire those assisting and guiding youngsters. It contains all the necessary tools to make a positive difference in their lives."
Cox has built a strong foundation with "MENTOR" and has offered an advanced version of his previously shared strategies. Counsellors reading it and listening to bite-sized wisdom shared in Cox's series of podcasts would experience a significant difference in themselves.
In the Prologue to the book, Michael Garringer, Senior Director of Research and Quality at MENTOR, one of the leading global youth mentoring organisations in the US, writes:
"Robin has collected a roadmap to meaningful relationships and youth thriving. As the father of two teenagers speedily heading towards adulthood, I find Robin's insights helpful to assist my kids in their transition. His mentioned tips are handy in guiding youth on how they can efficiently navigate these challenging years."
He understands the importance of mentoring via technology, yet emphasizes that nothing can replace the value of face-to-face relationships. His latest book includes valuable strategies for using technology responsibly and maintaining personal connections.
Robin has acquired global experience, which is visible in his mentoring strategies. Working with youngsters across various countries and cultures has made him realize the urge of young minds to feel valued and understood. His latest work has also successfully bridged the gaps between academic mentoring and professional coaching. He shared helpful insights for both domains, allowing youngsters to excel academically and professionally. Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Executive Coach and New York Times best-selling author, describes the book as:
"a powerful and comprehensive guide that equips mentors, educators, parents, and coaches with over 1000 proven strategies to make a meaningful impact on today's youth. This book promotes the spirit of mentoring that can transform the lives of both mentors and mentees through the powerful connections and relationships it creates. Whether you're an experienced mentor or new to the role, this book will empower you to connect with and guide young people, ultimately helping them achieve success. I highly recommend it to anyone passionate about shaping the future of our youth."
Robin Cox's experiences have allowed him to take an enriching approach in his book, "MENTOR." He has been a successful cancer survivor and mentor to over a thousand adolescents. He stated in one of his interviews:
"All my books brim with true stories that I have experienced or observed from my teaching, coaching, and mentoring of young people. I'm glad that I have had the opportunity to pack young minds with my expert tips, and thankfully, I've made them credible. My journey of battling with a serious cancer disease greatly impacted my teenage era. However, it has also made it easier for me to empathize with young ones facing tough challenges."
Though Cox is busy promoting his recently launched book, "MENTOR," he continues sharing his wisdom through a monthly blog. His official author website was launched recently and is making tremendous sales and receiving positive reviews from readership with its global appeal. We've included one of them from Dr Adrian Enthoven, Chairman of Hollard Insurance Group (South Africa):
"This book by Robin Cox is like the ideal mentor: educational, inspiring, and practical. Written in clear and elegant prose, it contains detailed strategies and recommendations that draw on a lifetime's work in the field. This book is valuable to me as a father, a business leader and a citizen. If everyone read MENTOR: Strategies to Inspire Young People and took its generous wisdom to heart, it would make the world a better place."
And here's what the credible reader Magdalena Brzezinska, University Lecturer and Instructor, Curator of Linking Worlds Project, Poland thinks about the book:
"In his MENTOR: Strategies to Inspire Young People, in addition to offering decades' worth of mentoring wisdom, Robin Cox subtly guides the reader, asking all the right questions to provoke self-reflection. The discoveries made may then be applied while assisting youngsters to become the best version of themselves. The book is not only inspirational but also very practical. In a world where it is exceedingly difficult to get a rewarding job, effective tips and strategies are offered. It is a must-read for anyone who aims to empower young people and help them become valued members of society."
While Cox remains uncertain about future book projects, he continues sharing his wisdom through a monthly blog and a wealth of free resources on his website, Mentoring Matters.
You can get your hands on his recently launched inspiring masterpiece on Amazon or as a Kindle ebook. It will accelerate your personal and professional development, letting you guide youngsters in overcoming their life's challenges. His "MENTOR: Strategies to Inspire Young People" is available now on:
Amazon: https://a.co/d/7MeIolK
WIPF & Stock Publishers: https://wipfandstock.com/9798385201334/mentor-strategies-to-inspire-young-people/
