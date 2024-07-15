EMC Testing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

EMC Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emc testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of electromagnetic interference, growing aerospace and defense sector, expansion of automotive electronics, adoption of medical electronics, increasing complexity of electronic systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The emc testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to globalization of electronics manufacturing, proliferation of IoT devices, increasing complexity of medical devices, rapid growth in electric vehicles, expansion of renewable energy technologies, rise in telecommuting technologies.

Growth Driver Of The EMC Testing Market

Rising demand for electrical vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the EMC testing market going forward. An electric vehicle is described as a vehicle that has an electric motor capable of drawing power from a battery and has an external source for charging. In electrical vehicles, EMC testing measures the radio frequency (RF) emissions produced by the car's electrical systems. It assesses their susceptibility to RF impulses inside and outside the vehicle.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the emc testing market include UL LLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Anritsu Corporation, SGS SA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Ametek Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Intertek Group PLC, DEKRA Group, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, TÜV Rheinland Group, Element Materials Technology Group Limited, ESCO Technologies Inc., Nemko Group AS, National Technical Systems Inc., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Elite Electronic Engineering Inc., Frankonia Group, MiCom Labs Inc., F2 Labs, GAUSS INSTRUMENTS International GmbH, Washington Laboratories Ltd., NCEE Labs, G&M Compliance Inc., AR Inc., Com-Power Corporation, E-Labs Inc., QAI Laboratories.

Major companies operating in the EMC testing market are focused on strategic investments to extend the capabilities of their Electrical & Electronics (EE) regulatory compliance testing services and maximize their profits in the market. Companies making such investments intend to improve the quality and reliability of their testing services, as well as develop new technologies and testing methods. These strategic investments reflect the industry's focus on innovation, quality, and reliability, which are essential for driving the growth and development of the EMC testing market.

Segments:

1) By Offering Type: Hardware, Software

2) By Services Type: Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, Other Services

3) By End-Use: Consumer Appliances And Electronics, Automotive, Military And Aerospace, IT And Telecommunications, Medical, Industrial, Renewable Energy, Railways

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the emc testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of emc testing.

EMC Testing Market Definition

EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) testing refers to evaluating the ability of electronic devices or systems to operate without interfering with or being affected by electromagnetic emissions. This test is meant to provide a reasonable assurance that the device will function as intended when utilized in the environment it is anticipated to use.

The main types of EMC testing offered are hardware and software. Hardware refers to the physical components of a computer system or electronic device. The hardware used in EMC testing provides accurate and reliable assessments of the electromagnetic compatibility of electronic devices. EMC testing is used to provide various types of services, such as testing services, inspection services, certification services, and others, which are used for several end-uses, including consumer appliances and electronics, automotive, military and aerospace, IT and telecommunications, medical, industrial, renewable energy, and railways.

EMC Testing Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The EMC Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on emc testing market size, emc testing market drivers and trends, emc testing market major players, emc testing competitors' revenues, emc testing market positioning, and emc testing market growth across geographies. The emc testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

