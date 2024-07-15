Global tech innovation initiative unlocks Singapore as key growth market for international startups
Plexal opens startup growth gateway with Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and National University of Singapore
We are proud to extend our international reach by collaborating with the CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre, established by CSA and NUS.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plexal, the innovation company solving society's challenges through collaboration, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and National University of Singapore (NUS) have partnered for a new international initiative – CyberBoost.
o Partnership will enable UK and European startups to master their growth strategy, build international connections and access commercial opportunities
o Coincides with the opening of the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre
Extending across two streams initially, CyberBoost: Build will support innovators to build their first MVP. Meanwhile, CyberBoost: Catalyse, which is powered by Plexal, will enable startups to use Singapore as a catalyst for scaling – and is now accepting applications. Opening the gateway into Singapore, Asia Pacific and key international markets, CyberBoost: Catalyse is designed to equip the most innovative and ambitious cyber startups from Singapore, the UK and Europe with the knowledge and connections required to fast-track their growth plans. Startups on the hybrid Catalyse programme, which takes place in Singapore and virtually, will be supported to master their growth strategy, build meaningful international connections and tap into investment and commercial opportunities. Crucially, they’ll immerse themselves in cyber ecosystems in Singapore, the UK and beyond. This will allow Catalyse participants to gain a peer support network of fellow innovators that share ambitions for scaling in new markets, with deep dives into areas including the GCC, UK, US and ASEAN.
CyberBoost has been established by the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre, a joint initiative between the CSA and NUS, which has opened in Singapore today. This strategic partnership aims to establish Singapore as the premier global cyber security innovation hub, fostering economic growth and addressing the increasing demand for robust cyber security solutions. The location is designed to convene local and international cyber professionals, industry, academia and government, enabling organisations to collaborate, innovate and grow. Singapore is ranked the number one smart city in Asia and fifth smartest in the world, according to IMD’s 2024 Smart City Index of 142 cities, which places the country at the heart of the tech ecosystem. The opportunity presented to UK and European companies through Catalyse will allow them to advance their existing traction and development potential to scale their solutions across the country and further afield. More widely outside of technology, Singapore is a pro-enterprise destination, which has enabled it to rank as the world’s most competitive economy in IMD’s World Competitive Ranking. The country has been recognised for the efficiency of government policies and business performance in an innovative, profitable and responsible manner. Saj Huq, CCO and Head of Innovation at Plexal, which is founded by specialist real estate investment advisory company Delancey, says:
For more information and to apply to CyberBoost: Catalyse visit: https://www.plexal.com/our-work/cyberboost-catalyse/
