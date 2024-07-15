Cardiovascular Diagnostic Testing Market's Explore Growth to $15,430.46 Million by 2030, Demonstrating an 8.3% CAGR

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Testing Market 2030

The increase in number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, further fuels the growth of the global cardiovascular diagnostic testing market.

Surge in geriatric population along with rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases have boosted the growth of the global cardiovascular diagnostic testing market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cardiovascular Diagnostic Testing Market by Type (Laboratory Developed Tests and In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests), Panel (Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Risk Panel with Score), and End User (Laboratory Testing Facilities, Academic Institutes, and Point-of-Care Testing Facilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global cardiovascular diagnostic testing market generated $6.87 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in medical technology innovations, initiatives to spread awareness among patients, and surge in geriatric population along with rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases have boosted the growth of the global cardiovascular diagnostic testing market. However, changes in FDA regulation and guidance of LDTs and limited insurance coverage and high cost of devices hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad, Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG, Tosoh Corporation

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧-𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By type, the in-vitro diagnostic segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global cardiovascular diagnostic testing market, due to increase in demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques and technological advancements that allow replacing old conventional devices with new ones. However, the laboratory-developed test segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, as they offer accurate, quality testing for several cardiovascular diseases.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By end user, the point of care testing facilities segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, as it enables rapid detection of analytes near to the patient, which facilitates quick medical decisions and better disease diagnosis, management, and monitoring. However, the laboratory testing facilities segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global cardiovascular diagnostic testing market, owing to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increase in demand for laboratory testing.

Cardiovascular diagnostic testing can provide a wealth of information about the electrical activity of the heart, heartbeat rhythm, how well blood is pumping through the heart’s chamber and valves, how easily blood is flowing through the coronary arteries to the heart muscle, and whether there are tumors or abnormalities in the structure of the cardiovascular system. Laboratory tests are used to detect the risk factors for heart diseases. These include detection of the fats, cholesterol and lipid components of blood including LDL, HDL, triglycerides. Blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin is measured for detection of diabetes. C-reactive protein is protein (CRP) and other protein markers like apolipoprotein A1 and B are used to detect inflammation that may lead to heart disease.

The factors contribute to the growth of the market include, the rising geriatric population, unhealthy diet & sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, technological advancements in the treatment and devices, introduction of developed treatment procedures have boosted the growth of cardiovascular diagnostic testing market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

▪️ The Covid-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the market as the Covid-19 infection has severe imprecations in the cardiovascular system.

▪️ The Covid-19 pandemic can promote several cardiovascular disorders such as arrhythmias, myocardial injury, and acute coronary syndrome.

▪️ The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of reliable diagnostic tests and the quick development of novel assays.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

▪️ By type, the in- vitro diagnostic test segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

▪️ By end user, the laboratory testing facilities segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

▪️ By region, North America is expected to experience market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

