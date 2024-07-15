$1.6+ Billion inhaled nitric oxide stands as a significant barrier within the inhaled nitric oxide market

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The global inhaled nitric oxide market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. The market's growth is driven by the increasing incidence of preterm births and the high adoption of inhaled nitric oxide for treating respiratory complications in neonates.

Key Market Dynamics

Rising Incidence of Preterm Births

According to a 2022 article by the National Library of Medicine, the global rate of preterm births ranges from 5% to 18%, with developing countries accounting for the highest number of preterm birth-related deaths. Premature birth, especially before 32 weeks, often leads to respiratory distress syndrome in newborns, further emphasizing the need for effective treatments like inhaled nitric oxide.

Therapeutic Applications

Inhaled nitric oxide is a selective pulmonary vasodilator, making it an essential therapeutic gas for managing conditions such as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and other forms of pulmonary hypertension. Its ability to relax the blood vessels in the lungs without significantly affecting systemic circulation is crucial for these conditions.

Market Segmentation

By Application

The inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented by application into neonatal respiratory treatment, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and others. In 2022, the neonatal respiratory treatment segment was the largest contributor to the market, driven by the high adoption of inhaled nitric oxide for treating respiratory disorders in newborns.

By Region

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America held the largest market share in 2022, attributed to advanced medical facilities and high healthcare spending. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of respiratory conditions and increasing disposable income.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Increasing Adoption in Neonatal Care

One of the primary uses of inhaled nitric oxide is for treating PPHN in newborns, a condition marked by high pulmonary vascular resistance. Inhaled nitric oxide improves oxygenation and reduces the need for invasive ventilation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its use for hypoxic respiratory failure, further driving its adoption in neonatal care.

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

The global rise in respiratory diseases like COPD, asthma, and ARDS, partly due to air pollution and lifestyle changes, has increased the demand for inhaled nitric oxide. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2.5% of Australians (approximately 638,100 people) had COPD in 2022. Nitric oxide's vasodilatory and anti-inflammatory properties make it a promising treatment for these conditions.

Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure

Improved healthcare infrastructure worldwide has enhanced the accessibility and administration of advanced treatments, including inhaled nitric oxide therapy. Modern healthcare facilities are better equipped to provide these therapies, improving patient outcomes and driving market growth.

Challenges

High Cost

The high cost of inhaled nitric oxide therapy remains a significant barrier to its widespread adoption. The expensive production, distribution, and specialized delivery systems contribute to its elevated price, limiting access in regions with constrained healthcare budgets.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the inhaled nitric oxide market include Air Liquide S.A., Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Vero Biotech LLC, and Chemix Specialty Gases and Equipment. These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios through patents and joint ventures.

Recent Developments

In April 2020, Linde PLC announced that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld their nitric oxide patent win, supporting their ongoing clinical studies related to COVID-19.

In January 2021, SOL increased its stake in the Indian Joint Venture “SICGILSOL,” making inhaled nitric oxide therapy more accessible in India.

