Artificial Intelligence In The Diagnostic Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 39.5%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.06 billion in 2023 to $4.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising disease burden, data availability, cost reduction, regulatory support, increasing awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine trends, rapid increase in healthcare data, global health challenges, increased investments, enhanced integration with healthcare systems. Major trends in the forecast period include collaboration and investment, advancements in technology, data privacy and security concerns, rise of explainable ai (xai), expanding role of computer vision.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In The Diagnostic Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of AI in the diagnostics market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-term health conditions that persist over an extended period, often for a person's lifetime. The incorporation of AI-based diagnostic processes in chronic diseases enables early detection, prediction, and enhanced decision support systems, remote monitoring of patients, cost reduction, and tailoring treatments to individual patients by analyzing their genetic makeup and disease progression.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Paige.AI Inc., HeartFlow Inc., Aidoc Medical Ltd., AliveCor Inc., Butterfly Network Inc., Imagen Technologies, Digital Diagnostics Inc., Brainomix Ltd., NovaSignal Corp., Enlitic Inc., Nano-X Imaging LTD., EchoNous Inc., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Aidence B.V., Neural Analytics Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., icometrix N.V., Vuno Inc..

Major companies operating in the AI in diagnostics market are developing new technologies, such as AI modules, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI module is a self-contained software component that encapsulates specific AI capabilities or functionalities.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, NLP (Natural Language Processing), Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision

3) By Diagnosis Type: Radiology, Pathology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Chest And Lung, Other Diagnosis Types

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence in the diagnostic.

Artificial Intelligence In The Diagnostic Market Definition

AI in diagnostics refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in medical diagnosis, which involves the use of advanced algorithms, machine learning, and data analysis techniques to interpret medical data, images, and clinical information. The implementation of AI in diagnostics aims to improve the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of medical diagnoses.

Artificial Intelligence In The Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In The Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market size, artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market major players, artificial intelligence in the diagnostic competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market positioning, and artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in the diagnostic market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

