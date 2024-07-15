Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Packaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.4%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Packaging Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.34 billion in 2023 to $2.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost reduction and efficiency improvement, consumer demand for personalization, supply chain optimization, quality control and assurance, increased awareness and education.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability requirements, integration with iot and industry 4.0, rising demand for e-commerce packaging solutions, increased focus on cybersecurity, global pandemic resilience.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Packaging Market

The emerging industrial IoT and automation operations are expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the packaging market going forward. The industrial internet of things (IIoT) refers to the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into industrial processes and systems, and automation involves the use of technology, control systems, and machinery to perform tasks with minimal human intervention. Integrating AI into industrial automation for packaging enhances efficiency, adaptability, quality control, and overall system performance while also aligning processes with broader goals of sustainability, energy efficiency, and meeting the demands of modern, dynamic markets. The integration of IoT and AI in the packaging industry has enabled the establishment of smart packaging systems that can monitor and optimize the packaging process, reduce waste, and improve sustainability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, GE Digital, ABB Ltd., West Rock Company, International Paper Co, Georgia-Pacific, Amcor PLC, Berry Global, Tetra Pak, Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith, Mondi Group, Ardagh Group, Sealed Air, Verallia, Metsä Board Oyj, Uflex Ltd., Universal Robots, Clarifai, SIG Combibloc, Otto Motors, Neurala, Packagex Inc., Greyscale AI.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market are focused on developing advanced technologies, such as on-demand packaging solutions, to better serve customers with advanced features and gain a competitive edge in the market. On-demand packaging solutions refer to a system or service that provides customized and precisely sized packaging materials based on the specific needs of a given product or shipment.

Segments:

1) By Technology Type: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Predictive Analytics

2) By Application: Quality Inspection, Data Labeling, Artificially Intelligent Engineering (AIE) Of Packaging, Smart Warehousing, AI-based Recycling Systems, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Packaging Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging refers to the application of advanced computing technologies, specifically artificial intelligence, to enhance and optimize various aspects of the packaging industry. AI systems can analyze images to detect defects or inconsistencies in packaging materials, ensuring the delivery of high-quality products to the market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market size, artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market major players, artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) in packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

