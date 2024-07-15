Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.38 billion in 2023 to $1.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergence of evidence-based medicinem, healthcare policy and reforms, pharmaceutical innovations, aging population, increased chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare supply chain optimization, focus on health inequities, rise in value-based agreements, digital health and telemedicine, shift to personalized medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market

The surge in the number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the health economics and outcomes research services market going forward. Clinical trials are research studies conducted with human participants to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, interventions, or diagnostic procedures. Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services are utilized in clinical trials to evaluate medical interventions' economic impact, cost-effectiveness, and real-world outcomes, providing valuable insights for decision-making and reimbursement strategies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market include McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Cardinal Health, IQVIA Inc., ICON PLC, PPD Inc., Syneos Health, Medlior Health Outcomes Research Ltd., Axtria Inc., Parexel International, RTI Health Solutions, Wellth Inc., Westat, SidekickHealth, Analysis Group, Carelon Research, Precision Health Economics, Avalon Health Economics LLC, Lumanity Inc., Pharmerit BV, Epistemix Inc., Crowdcuring, DocME, Bohn Epidemiology LLC.

Major companies operating in the health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market are focusing on developing HEOR services for digital therapeutics providers. Companies are looking for applying health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services to broader sectors like digital therapeutics to help the vendors with better market analysis. For instance, in November 2023, Curavit a US-based research organization launched Health Economics and Outcomes

Segments:

1) By Service: Real World Evidence, Payer Evidence, Pricing And Reimbursement, Epidemiology Studies, Market Access, Other Services

2) By Offering: Outsourced, In-House

3) By Service Provider: Consultancy, Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

4) By End-Use: Healthcare Provider, Healthcare Payers, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Government Organization, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market Definition

Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services refer to a specialized field within healthcare that utilizes economic and epidemiological methods to assess the clinical and financial outcomes of healthcare interventions. HEOR services evaluate the cost-effectiveness, safety, and real-world impact of medical treatments, interventions, and healthcare policies.

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market size, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market drivers and trends, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market major players, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services competitors' revenues, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market positioning, and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market growth across geographies. The health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

