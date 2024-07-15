Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (chipsets) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.25 billion in 2023 to $24.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early developments in machine learning algorithms, growth of big data analytics, increasing demand for computational power, advances in neural network research, rise in cloud computing infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (chipsets) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $70.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to accelerated adoption of ai in various industries, expansion of edge computing capabilities, growing demand for specialized ai chipsets, increased investment in ai research and development. Major trends in the forecast period include evolution of ai chip architectures, integration of ai in new application domains, advancements in natural language processing, rise of explainable ai for transparency, integration of ai in robotics and automation.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market

The rising demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (chipsets) market going forward. Autonomous vehicles, also known as self-driving cars or driverless cars, can navigate and operate on the road without direct human input. Artificial intelligence chipsets are used in autonomous vehicles to process sensor data, analyze the surrounding environment, make real-time decisions, and enable safe and efficient navigation without human intervention.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (chipsets) market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, AMD, MediaTek Inc., Baidu Inc., Xilinx Inc., Ampere Computing LLC, Cambricon Technologies Corporation, Horizon Robotics Inc., VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Cerebras Systems Inc., Greenwave Technology Solutions, Hailo, Graphcore Limited, SambaNova Systems Inc., Mythic Inc., Wave Computing Inc., Esperanto Technologies Inc., CogniTensor Inc., Syntiant Corporation, Tenstorrent Inc., BrainChip Holdings Ltd..

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (chipsets) market are focusing on developing innovative technologies such as AI chip configuration. AI chip configuration refers to the specific arrangement and organization of components and features on an artificial intelligence (AI) chip.

Segments:

1) By Hardware: Processor, Memory, Network

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Predictive Analysis

3) By Function: Training, Inference

4) By Computing Technology: Cloud AI Computing, Edge AI Computing

5) By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Media And Advertising, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (chipsets) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence (chipsets).

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market Definition

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipsets are specialized hardware components designed to perform computationally intensive tasks related to artificial intelligence. These chipsets are specifically optimized to enhance the performance and efficiency of AI algorithms and models, enabling faster and more efficient execution of AI workloads.

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (chipsets) market size, artificial intelligence (chipsets) market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (chipsets) market major players, artificial intelligence (chipsets) competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (chipsets) market positioning, and artificial intelligence (chipsets) market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (chipsets) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

