Industrial Fabric Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

It will grow from $139.31 billion in 2023 to $150.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial fabric market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $139.31 billion in 2023 to $150.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in manufacturing and industrial sectors, expansion of construction activities, automotive industry requirements, agricultural applications, environmental concerns and regulations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial fabric market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $197.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in infrastructure projects, expanding e-commerce and logistics, advancements in agriculture techniques, increased emphasis on sustainable solutions, innovation in protective clothing.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Fabric Market

Increasing demand for vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the industrial fabric market going forward. Vehicle production is creating motorized vehicles, such as cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other types of vehicles. Industrial fabrics like polyester and nylon are used in vehicle production, and polyester fiber may be found in a variety of applications in the automobile sector, including knitted, woven, and nonwoven textiles, particularly needle punch and stitch bond fabrics used as face materials, and woven fabrics in airbags and seat belts.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial fabric market include Saint-Gobain S.A., Bridgestone Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Toray Industries, Toray Industries Inc., Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Donaldson Company Inc., Milliken & Company, Lenzing AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials SE & Co KG, Low & Bonar PLC, Forbo International SA, Albany International Corp., Cone Mills Corporation, Johns Manville Corp, Hollingsworth & Vose Co, Fitesa SA, Scott Bader Co Ltd., GSE Environmental, Habasit AG, Leigh Fibers, Tabb Textile Company Inc., Apex Mills Corp, MBK Tape Solutions, Eastex Products LLC, Dunham Rubber & Belting Corp, Herculite Products Inc., Jason Mills LLC, Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Barnet Gmbh & Co Kg, GR Henderson Co Textiles Ltd., TVF Carmel.

Major companies operating in the industrial fabric market are adopting innovative technologies, such as fabric technology, to provide reliable services to customers. Fabric technology refers to the broad field of innovations and advancements in textile materials and their production processes.

Segments:

1) By Fiber Type: Aramid, Polyester, Polyamide, Nylon, Fiberglass, Composite, Kevlar, Graphite, Other Fiber Types

2) By Application: Conveyor Belt, Automotive Carpet, Flame Resistance Apparel, Transmission Belt, Protective Apparel, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Clothing, Homeware, Accessories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial fabric market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of industrial fabric.

Industrial Fabric Market Definition

Industrial fabric refers to materials developed and engineered for use in goods, processes, or services where practical requirements precede the aesthetic form associated with textiles. Industrial fabrics are frequently constructed with qualities that allow them to function in certain situations.

Industrial Fabric Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Fabric Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial fabric market size, industrial fabric market drivers and trends, industrial fabric market major players, industrial fabric competitors' revenues, industrial fabric market positioning, and industrial fabric market growth across geographies. The industrial fabric market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

