Barrett’s Esophagus Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Barrett's Esophagus Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The barrett’s esophagus market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.98 billion in 2023 to $6.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (gerd), aging population, increased awareness and screening programs, obesity epidemic, tobacco and alcohol consumption.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The barrett’s esophagus market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to genetic and molecular research, personalized medicine approaches, increased focus on early detection, rising global healthcare expenditure, integration of artificial intelligence (ai). Major trends in the forecast period include collaborative research initiatives, innovations in endoscopic technologies, advancements in diagnostic technologies, integration of patient registries, lifestyle modification programs.

Growth Driver Of The Barrett’s Esophagus Market

A high rate of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the barrett esophagus market going forward. Obesity is a complex condition characterized by the excessive accumulation of body fat, leading to a higher body weight. Obesity is associated with an increased risk of developing Barrett's esophagus, a condition in which the lining of the esophagus changes due to prolonged exposure to stomach acid. The excess weight and abdominal fat in obesity contribute to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which, over time, can lead to Barrett's esophagus.

Barrett'S Esophagus Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the barrett’s esophagus market include F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Medtronic PLC., Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, AdventHealth Medical Group, Olympus Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd., Steris PLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cook Medical Inc., Endo International PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spectrum Health System, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., EndoGastric Solutions Inc., NinePoint Medical Inc., Mederi Therapeutics Inc., SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Pinnacle Biologics Inc., Addex Therapeutics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, SpectraScience Inc., Zydus Group.

Major companies operating in barrett esophagus market are focusing on developing C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System to improve the standard of patient care and the quality of healthcare for individuals.

Barrett'S Esophagus Market Segments:

1) By Type: No Dysplasia, Low-Grade Dysplasia, High Grade Dysplasia, Other Types

2) By Treatment: Medication, Endoscopic Therapy, Surgery, Other Treatments

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Rectal, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the barrett’s esophagus market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of barrett’s esophagus.

Barrett’s Esophagus Market Definition

Barrett's esophagus is the medical term for a condition in which acid reflux harms the flat pink lining of the swallowing tube, which connects the mouth to the stomach. This affects the lining, causing it to thicken and turn red. Barrett's esophagus is more resistant to stomach acid than squamous cells and intestinal cells, indicating that tissue alterations take place to shield the esophagus from acid exposure. This illness affects men more often than women and white people.

Barrett’s Esophagus Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Barrett’s Esophagus Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on barrett’s esophagus market size, barrett’s esophagus market drivers and trends, barrett’s esophagus market major players, barrett’s esophagus competitors' revenues, barrett’s esophagus market positioning, and barrett’s esophagus market growth across geographies. The barrett’s esophagus market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

