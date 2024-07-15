Biological Molluscicides Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.06 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.5%

Biological Molluscicides Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Biological Molluscicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The biological molluscicides market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biological molluscicides market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.05 billion in 2023 to $6.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to agricultural productivity enhancement, rise in organic farming practices, resurgence of interest in natural products, public concerns about food safety, increased resistance to chemicals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biological molluscicides market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued environmental emphasis, consumer demand for sustainable agriculture, increasing focus on biorational solutions, climate change impact on pest dynamics, market competitiveness. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in formulations, development of target-specific products, integration into integrated pest management, collaborations and partnerships.

Growth Driver Of The Biological Molluscicides Market

The expansion of the agriculture sector is expected to boost the growth of the biological molluscicides market going forward. The agriculture sector refers to businesses that include cultivating crops, breeding animals, and gathering fish and other wildlife from a farm, ranch, or their natural habitats. Biological molluscicides play a crucial role to prevent snails and slugs, and eliminating weeds, insects, and fungal pests, as a result, the expansion of the agriculture sector is expected to boost the biological molluscicides market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biological molluscicides market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience Ltd., Lonza Group AG, UPL Limited, Adama Ltd., Nufarm Limited, Arxada AG, PI Industries Ltd., Solenis LLC, Amvac Chemical Corporation, De Sangosse Ltd., Westland Horticulture Ltd., Koppert Biological Systems India Private Limited, Zagro, Certis UK, Liphatech Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., W. Neudoff GmbH KG, Vestaron Corporation, DBA DoMyOwn, Doff Portland Ltd., Bioworks Inc., Ensystex Inc., Pro Farm Group Inc., Phyteurop, Sinochem Crop Protection (phil.) Inc., Veterinary & Agricultural Product Manufacturing Co. Ltd.(VAPCO), Industrialchimica S.r.l..

Major companies operating in the biological molluscicides market are adopting a strategic collaboration approach to strengthen their market presence and offer innovative solutions to their customers. Strategic collaboration refers to a purposeful and planned partnership or alliance between two or more entities, such as organizations, companies, or institutions, to achieve mutually beneficial goals or objectives that align with their long-term strategies.

Segments:

1) By Type: Metaldehyde, Methiocarb, Ferrous Phosphate, Other Types

2) By Form: Pellet, Liquids, Gels

3) By Application: Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Turf And Ornamentals, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biological molluscicides market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of biological molluscicides.

Biological Molluscicides Market Definition

Biological molluscicides refer to chemicals that are used to eradicate pest Mollusca species. It is used to control slugs and snails in gardens of a range of decorative and vegetable crops.

