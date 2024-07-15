Global Antibiotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antibiotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $80.01 billion in 2023 to $84.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of infectious diseases, growing population and urbanization, rising healthcare awareness, access to healthcare services, prevalence of antibiotic-resistant strains.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The antibiotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $105.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health threats, rising healthcare expenditure, government initiatives and regulations, increased international collaboration. Major trends in the forecast period include development of oral antibiotics, collaboration and partnerships for antibiotic development, regulatory incentives and pathways, antimicrobial stewardship programs in healthcare, global health initiatives for antibiotic access.

Growth Driver Of The Antibiotics Market

The rising prevalence of bacterial infections is expected to drive the antibiotics market going forward. Bacterial infections refer to infections caused by bacteria, which are microscopic single-celled organisms. Antibiotics are extremely helpful in the treatment and prevention of bacterial diseases because they prevent the growth of bacteria.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the antibiotics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cipla Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spero Therapeutics Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics Plc.

Major companies operating in the antibiotics market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to provide access to novel antibacterial drugs. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success. For instance, in March 2021, Cipla Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with SIGA Technologies Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company. With this partnership, they aim to develop novel antibiotics, particularly against biothreats, and address the global priority of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Aminoglycosides, Tetracycline, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Sulfonamides, Other Classes

2) By Spectrum Of Activity: Broad-spectrum Antibiotic, Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Routes

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

5) By Application: Skin Infections, Respiratory Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Septicemia, Ear Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the antibiotics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of antibiotics.

Antibiotics Market Definition

Antibiotics are a class of medications that work by either killing bacteria or inhibiting their growth, helping the body's immune system eliminate the infection. Antibiotics are used in the treatment of various infections caused by bacteria.

Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antibiotics market size, antibiotics market drivers and trends, antibiotics market major players, antibiotics competitors' revenues, antibiotics market positioning, and antibiotics market growth across geographies. The antibiotics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

