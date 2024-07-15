Global High Density Interconnect Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

High Density Interconnect Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high density interconnect market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.05 billion in 2023 to $16.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to miniaturization of electronics, consumer electronics boom, increase in mobile devices, performance enhancement, higher functionality requirements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The high density interconnect market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g technology implementation, rise in iot devices, emerging ai and machine learning applications, advancements in automotive electronics, growth in wearable devices.

Growth Driver Of The High Density Interconnect Market

The increasing application of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the high-density interconnect market going forward. The automotive industry is a sector that encompasses numerous organizations and firms involved in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, selling, and maintenance of motor vehicles. High-density interconnect (HDI) technology provides multiple benefits for the automobile industry in terms of improvement, higher performance, increased reliability, improved signal transfer, more minor elements, and price cuts.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the high density interconnect market include Unimicron Technology Corporation, TTM Technologies Inc., Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, Zhen Ding Tech. Group, Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Multek Corporation, NCAB Group, Sierra Circuits Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., Empresa Provincial de Energía de Córdoba, CMK Corporation, Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation, RayMing Technology Co.Ltd., Advanced Circuits Inc., Calumet Electronics Corporation, ChinaPCBOne Technology Limited, Epec Engineered Technologies, Flex PCB Inc., Hemeixin Electronics Co. Limited, King Sun PCB Technology Co. Ltd., Moko Technology Limited, RUSH PCB Inc., XPCB Limited, Sunstone Circuits LLC, 3CEMS Group..

Major companies operating in the high-density interconnect market are focusing on innovative products such as search engine for electronic design to drive revenues in their market. Search engine for electronic design is intended to assist engineers in accelerating the time to market by giving them access to an extensive collection of CAD models, which includes PCB footprints and schematic symbols for electronic components.

Segments:

1) By Type: Single Panel, Double Panel, Other Types

2) By Substrate: Rigid, Flexible, Rigid-Flex

3) By End User: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Medical, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high density interconnect market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of high density interconnect.

High Density Interconnect Market Definition

High-density interconnect (HDI) is a printed circuit board (PCB) that enables placing more components on the same board space. It is used to reduce the size of the PCB while adding more functionality and features to a single board.

The main types of high-density interconnect are single panels, double panels, and others. A single panel is a type of PCB construction in which all of the electronic parts and circuitry reside on a single layer of the board. These panels are employed when the individual board size is substantial. Assemblies of low-volume boards also employ it. They are made of rigid, flexible, and rigid-flex substrates for automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and other end-users.

