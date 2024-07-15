Global Automotive Textiles Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Textiles Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive textiles market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $28.87 billion in 2023 to $30.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased automotive production, demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, focus on interior comfort and aesthetics, stringent automotive safety regulations, growth of electric vehicles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automotive textiles market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $35.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in autonomous vehicle development, focus on noise reduction and insulation, circular economy initiatives, demand for antimicrobial textiles, increasing focus on carbon footprint reduction. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in nanotechnology, collaborations between automakers and textile manufacturers, integration of smart textiles, customization and personalization, sustainability and eco-friendly materials.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Textiles Market

The growing automotive production is expected to boost the automotive textiles market going forward. Automotive encompasses the design, development, production, and maintenance of motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and others. Automotive textiles enhance comfort, safety, aesthetics, and functionality, elevating the driving experience and contributing to the industry’s growth. The growth in automotive production creates opportunities for the automotive textile industry to expand and innovate, meeting the evolving needs of the automotive sector.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automotive textiles market include Reliance Industries Limited, Continental AG, Johnson Controls, Lear Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Adient PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Autoneum Holding AG, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Global Safety Textiles GmbH, Shawmut Corporation, Bally Ribbon Mills, Ductmate Industires Inc., Arville Textiles Limited, Baltex Ltd., CMI Enterprises Inc., Jelliff Corp, Fabri-Tech Components Inc., Eleather Group, Adler Pelzer Group, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Aunde S.A..

Major companies operating in the automotive textiles market are focused on adopting strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Textile Type: Leather, Polyester, Nylon, Vinyl, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Types

2) By Product Type: Woven, Non-Woven, Composites

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive textiles market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of automotive textiles.

Automotive Textiles Market Definition

Automotive textiles refer to the specialized fabrics and textile products used in the interior and exterior of automobiles. These textiles serve various purposes in the automotive industry, including enhancing comfort, safety, aesthetics, and functionality.

Automotive Textiles Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Textiles Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive textiles market size, automotive textiles market drivers and trends, automotive textiles market major players, automotive textiles competitors' revenues, automotive textiles market positioning, and automotive textiles market growth across geographies. The automotive textiles market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

