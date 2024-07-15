Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Bioresorbable Medical Material Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bioresorbable Medical Material Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bioresorbable medical material market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $1.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional non-resorbable materials limitations, advancements in polymer science, surge in cardiovascular interventions, growing aging population, expansion of minimally invasive surgeries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bioresorbable medical material market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for bioresorbable scaffolds, adoption of bioresorbable materials in various medical applications, rise in cardiovascular and orthopedic procedures, growing focus on patient comfort and recovery, expanding applications in tissue engineering. Major trends in the forecast period include customization of bioresorbable materials for specific medical applications, integration of bioresorbable materials in drug delivery systems, growth of 3d printing in bioresorbable medical device manufacturing, development of combination products with bioresorbable elements, emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly medical materials.

Growth Driver Of The Bioresorbable Medical Material Market

The increasing number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the bioresorbable medical material market going forward. Surgical procedures refer to medical treatment that involves making an incision and using tools to stop or repair disease in a living body. Bioresorbable polymers are used in molded medical equipment, particularly those used in neurology, orthopedics, and cosmetic surgery. Bioresorbable materials can be used to make sutures, anchors, and screws.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the bioresorbable medical material market include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Kureha Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Stryker Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., COFCO Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Corbion N.V., Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Unitika Ltd., Danimer Scientific, Synbra Technology, KLS Martin Group, Durect Corporation, Putnam Plastics Corporation, Zhejiang Haizheng Biomaterials Co. Ltd., Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co. Ltd., NatureWorks LLC, Foster Corporation, Poly-Med Inc., Futerro S.A., TotalEnergies Corbion B.V..

Major companies operating in bioresorbable medical material market are focused on forming strategic alliances to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic collaborations empower companies to forge alliances with other firms possessing the necessary expertise to transform their envisioned concepts into tangible realities.

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Segments:

1) By Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polysaccharides, Polycaprolactone (PCL), Poly Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA)

2) By Application: Drug Delivery, Orthopedics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the bioresorbable medical material market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of bioresorbable medical material.

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Definition

Bioresorbable medical materials refer to materials that are designed to be absorbed or broken down by the body over time. These materials are used in various medical applications, such as surgical implants and tissue engineering scaffolds, that offer several advantages over permanent implants and eliminate the need for surgical removal once the desired function is achieved.

