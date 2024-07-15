Global Battery Operated Grease Gun Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Battery Operated Grease Gun Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The battery operated grease gun market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.18 billion in 2023 to $1.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional manual grease application methods, industrial growth and machinery usage, maintenance needs in automotive and manufacturing sectors, initial adoption of power tools, rise in awareness of equipment lubrication.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The battery operated grease gun market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for efficient maintenance tools, growth in manufacturing and automotive industries, adoption of battery-operated tools for convenience, emphasis on preventive maintenance, expansion of the aftermarket for maintenance tools. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of smart technology in grease gun design, development of high-capacity and fast-charging batteries, rise in demand for eco-friendly lubrication solutions, customization options for diverse industrial needs, adoption of ergonomic and user-friendly designs.

Growth Driver Of The Battery Operated Grease Gun Market

The increasing demand for construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the battery-operated grease gun market going forward. Construction activities refer to the processes involved in building new structures, renovating or repairing existing systems, and maintaining the functionality and safety of buildings, infrastructure, and other facilities. Grease guns are commonly used in the construction industry for applying lubricants to various components such as bearings, joints, hinges, and fasteners in machinery, equipment, and structures, ensuring smooth operation, preventing wear and tear, and extending their lifespan.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the battery operated grease gun market include Wilmar Corporation, Makita Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Ltd., Lincoln Electric Co., Graco Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Trico Corporation, Samson Corporation, Groz Engineering Tools Pvt. Ltd., Ryobi Ltd., SKF Group, Beta Tools Pvt. Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., Plews & Edelmann Co., Legacy Manufacturing Co., Pressol Schmiergeräte GmbH, Macnaught Pty Ltd., Omega Lift Services Ltd., Ampro Tools Pte Ltd., Alemite LLC, ARES Tool, LockNLube, Powerbuilt Tools, LiquiDynamics Inc., KD Tools Private Limited, Neiko Tools, DeWalt Power Tool Company Ltd., Hitachi Power Tools Pvt Ltd., Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH.

Major companies operating in the battery-operated grease gun market are focusing towards developing innovative products such as cordless grease gun. A cordless grease gun is a handheld, portable tool designed for lubricating various mechanical components in industrial, automotive, and other applications.

Segments:

1) By Type: 12V, 18V, 20V, Other Types

2) By Loading: Bulk Loading, Cartridge Loading, Suction Loading

3) By Application: Industrial, Agriculture, Construction, Automotive, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the battery operated grease gun market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of battery operated grease gun.

Battery Operated Grease Gun Market Definition

A battery-operated grease gun is a battery-powered handheld tool used for lubrication in heavy equipment and machinery applications. It is designed to inject heavy lubricating grease into machine parts.

