Healthcare CRO Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Healthcare CRO Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare cro services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $56.8 billion in 2023 to $61.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased focus on regulatory and medical affairs services by CROs, globalization of clinical trials, growing complexity of clinical trials, digital transformation in clinical trials, increased chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The healthcare cro services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $85.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of biologics and cell and gene therapies, increased focus on rare diseases, focus on cost-effectiveness and speed, growing demand for real-world data, focus on patient-centricity, biopharmaceutical pipeline growth.

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare CRO Services Market

The rise in healthcare expenditures is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare CRO services market going forward. Health expenditures refer to all costs associated with providing health services, family planning activities, nutrition programs, and emergency help focusing on health. A larger pool of financing for medical research and development is made possible by rising healthcare spending, increasing demand for healthcare CRO services, and their ability to assist clinical trials and studies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the healthcare cro services market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., IQVIA Inc., Icon Plc., PPD Inc., Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd., Syneos Health Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Covance Inc., Medpace Inc., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., BioClinica Inc., Chiltern International Ltd., Evotec SE, PSI CRO AG, Premier Research Group Ltd., Worldwide Clinical Trials Inc., Caidya, BioTelemetry Inc., Syngene International Limited, Novotech CRO, Celerion, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Synteract Inc., Veristat LLC., ACM Global Laboratories, ClinTec Luxembourg SA, Clinlogix LLC.

Major companies operating in the healthcare CRO services market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to deliver advanced Proteomics CRO services for biopharmaceutical and biomarker clients worldwide. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Service Type: Early Phase Development, Clinical Development Services, Laboratory Services, Consulting Services

2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, CNS Disorder, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Disease, Infectious Disease, Diabetes, Other Therapeutic Areas

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the healthcare cro services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of healthcare cro services.

Healthcare CRO Services Market Definition

Healthcare CRO services refer to the outsourced support and expertise offered to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors by specialized businesses. These companies receive help from contract research organization (CRO) with various research-related tasks, including managing data, conducting clinical trials, and submitting documents to regulatory bodies.

The Healthcare CRO Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on healthcare cro services market size, healthcare cro services market drivers and trends, healthcare cro services market major players, healthcare cro services competitors' revenues, healthcare cro services market positioning, and healthcare cro services market growth across geographies.

