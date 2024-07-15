Artificial Intelligence In Emotion Recognition Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Artificial Intelligence In Emotion Recognition Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.04 billion in 2023 to $1.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased availability of diverse datasets, rise in the adoption of deep learning, integration with human-computer interaction, demand for customer experience enhancement, applications in mental health.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with wearable devices, expansion in automotive industry applications, enhanced cross-cultural adaptation, rising use in human resources, incorporation into virtual assistants.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Emotion Recognition Market

The increasing need for advanced marketing tools is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the emotion recognition market going forward. Advanced marketing tools refer to a set of sophisticated and technologically advanced solutions designed to enhance various aspects of marketing strategies, campaigns, and overall performance. Emotion recognition technology enables marketers to create personalized campaigns by understanding individual emotional responses, allowing tailored content and advertisements that match the emotional profiles of specific audience segments for more effective and resonant communication.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NEC Corporation, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Tobii AB, Entropik Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kairos Inc., Raydiant Corporation, Neurotechnology, Noldus Information Technology BV, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Affectiva Inc., GestureTek Inc., Ayonix Corporation, iMotions Inc., Sony Depthsense Solutions, Elliptic Labs AS.

Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market are developing technical breakthroughs in AI, such as AI-based audience segmentation, to enhance the accuracy and personalization of emotion recognition, enabling more effective and tailored emotion recognition products. AI-based audience segmentation refers to the process of using artificial intelligence algorithms and technologies to categorize a target audience into distinct and meaningful groups based on various criteria.

Segments:

1) By Offerings: Software, Services

2) By Tools: Facial Expression Recognition, Speech And Voice Recognition, Gesture And Posture Recognition

3) By Technology: Machine Learning, Bio Sensors Technology, Natural Language Processing, Feature Extraction, Pattern Recognition

4) By Application, Marketing And Advertising, Surveillance And Monitoring, Medical Emergency, Robotics And eLearning, Other Applications

5) By End-Use Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare And Life Sciences, IT And Telecommunication, Retail and eCommerce, Education, Media And Entertainment, Automotive, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence in emotion recognition.

Artificial Intelligence In Emotion Recognition Market Definition

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in emotion recognition refers to the use of advanced technologies, algorithms, and machine learning techniques to analyze and interpret human emotions. The primary goal is to enable machines to recognize, understand and respond to human emotions based on various cues such as facial expressions, voice tones, gestures and physiological signals.

Artificial Intelligence In Emotion Recognition Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Emotion Recognition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market size, artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market major players, artificial intelligence in emotion recognition competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market positioning, and artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in emotion recognition market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

