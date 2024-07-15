Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in medical coding market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing healthcare data volume, coding accuracy and efficiency, stringent regulatory requirements, revenue cycle management optimization, integration with electronic health records (hers).

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in medical coding market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to natural language processing (nlp) advancements, continuous changes in healthcare coding standards, telehealth expansion, ai-driven clinical documentation improvement (cdi), increasing demand for healthcare analytics.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market

The increasing demand for coding services is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence in medical coding market going forward. The Coding services refer to the process of translating healthcare diagnoses, procedures, and medical services into universal medical alphanumeric codes. This is essential for accurate billing, insurance claim processing, and reimbursement. AI in medical coding enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability of coding services, ultimately benefiting healthcare organizations, medical coders, and patient care.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in medical coding market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., International Business Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation, Fathom Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., M-Scribe Technologies LLC, Aidee Technologies LLC, Clinton IT Services Pvt. Ltd., BUDDI AI, Coda Metrix, Optum360 Solutions LLC, Diagnoss Inc., 3M Health Information Systems, Oncora Medical, Bio Symetrics, Dolbey Systems Inc., Streamline Health, Talix, Health Record Services Corporation, Saince Inc., Genesis Therapeutics, Epic Systems Corporation.

Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in the medical coding market are developing innovative technology such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) to recognize the context within which words are used, allowing it to more accurately interpret patient conversations and capture the subtle nuances of a patient's medical condition. Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a specialized branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables machines to understand and interpret human-generated spoken or written data.

Segments:

1) By Component: In-House, Outsourced

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Generative AI

3) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Medical Billing Companies, Payers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in medical coding market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial intelligence in medical coding.

Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Market Definition

AI in medical coding refers to the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to automate the coding process in the healthcare industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) in medical coding makes use of advanced software tools that evaluate patient data and provide precise medical codes.

The main component types of artificial intelligence in medical coding are in-house and outsourced. Outsourced refers to the process of transferring medical coding services to specialized vendors or companies that provide AI-powered solutions for medical coding. The various technologies include machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI. These are used by various end-users such as healthcare providers, medical billing companies, and payers.

Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Medical Coding Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in medical coding market size, artificial intelligence in medical coding market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in medical coding market major players, artificial intelligence in medical coding competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in medical coding market positioning, and artificial intelligence in medical coding market growth across geographies.

