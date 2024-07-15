Artificial Kidney Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.74 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.4%

Artificial Kidney Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial kidney market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.22 billion in 2023 to $10.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), limited availability of donor organs, advancements in renal replacement therapies, improving quality of life for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients, increased aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial kidney market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising healthcare investments and initiatives, patient preference for home-based therapies, global efforts to reduce dialysis dependency. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of sensors and monitoring devices, telehealth integration, focus on biocompatibility and immunogenicity, regulatory framework development, global collaborations and research consortia.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Kidney Market

The rapid increase in chronic kidney cases is expected to propel the growth of the artificial kidney market going forward. Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition in which the kidneys gradually lose their function over time. Artificial kidneys are primarily used for chronic kidney disease treatment as they remove waste products and toxins from the body and lead to fluid retention, maintaining the proper balance of electrolytes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial kidney market include Fresenius SE And Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Baxter International Inc., DaVita Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, UCLA Health, Revvity, Nipro Medical Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd., Triomed AB, Advent Access, WearOptimo, AWAK Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aethlon Medical Inc., Blood Purification Technologies Inc., Xcorporeal Inc., Nanodialysis B.V, Neokidney Development BV, Wearable Medical Devices Inc., Nephria Bio Inc., US Kidney Research Corporation.

Major companies operating in the artificial kidney market are focused on developing innovative products, such as portable hemodialysis devices, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Wearable Artificial Kidney, Implantable Artificial Kidney

2) By Dialysis: Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, Combination

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial kidney market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of artificial kidney.

Artificial Kidney Market Definition

An artificial kidney refers to a mechanical device or system designed to perform the functions of a healthy kidney for individuals with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or kidney failure. It functions outside the body and acts as a kidney substitute by clearing waste from circulation. It reduces the absorption of calcium ions in the gastrointestinal tract and red blood cell production.

Artificial Kidney Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Kidney Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial kidney market size, artificial kidney market drivers and trends, artificial kidney market major players, artificial kidney competitors' revenues, artificial kidney market positioning, and artificial kidney market growth across geographies. The artificial kidney market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

