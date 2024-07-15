Health Ingredients Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Health Ingredients Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $105.6 billion in 2023 to $114.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cultural and ethnic health traditions, advancements in nutritional science, increased consumer health awareness, rising demand for functional foods, changing dietary patterns.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The health ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $157.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing health consciousness, aging population demands, evolving consumer lifestyles, expansion of functional foods market, global health crisis response.

Growth Driver Of The Health Ingredients Market

The growing number of heart diseases and obesity-related problems is expected to propel the growth of the health ingredient market going forward. Heart diseases refer to heart and blood vessel problems, whereas obesity-related diseases refer to the consequences of having a body mass index of 30 or more. Incorporating health ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids into meals helps to prevent or cure heart diseases by altering the production of substances in the body that lead to such conditions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the health ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Associated British Foods PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ingredion Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Roquette Freres SA, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion N.V, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, AB Biotek, Aenova Holding GmbH, OmniActive Health Technologies, Athletic Greens, The Parabel Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Nutracap Labs LLC, Biotron Laboratories Inc., BioThrive Sciences LLC.

Major companies operating in the health ingredients market are focusing on innovative products such as probiotic starter cultures to drive revenues in their market. Probiotic starter cultures usually contain a variety of yeast strains and lactic acid bacteria (LAB) that aid in fermentation and produce a range of metabolites that enhance the end product's quality attributes.

Segments:

1) By Type: Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotic Starter Cultures, Prebiotics, Plant And Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Proteins

2) By Source: Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Microbial-Based., Other Sources

3) By Function: Weight Management, Immunity Enhancement, Gut Health Management, Joint Health Management, Heart Or Cardiovascular Health Management, Eye Health Management, Brain Health Management, Other Functions

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Retail Store, Online Sales

5) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the health ingredients market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of health ingredients.

Health Ingredients Market Definition

Health ingredients refer to ingredients with a specific and recognized health benefit supported by a regulated health claim. These ingredients have the potential to influence health beyond their fundamental nutritional value used in the production of functional food products.

Health Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Health Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on health ingredients market size, health ingredients market drivers and trends, health ingredients market major players, health ingredients competitors' revenues, health ingredients market positioning, and health ingredients market growth across geographies. The health ingredients market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

