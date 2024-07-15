Human Liver Model Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Human Liver Model Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human liver model market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to drug development needs, advancements in biotechnology, animal testing alternatives, rising liver diseases, regulatory demands.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The human liver model market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai and machine learning integration, patient-derived liver models, bioengineering breakthroughs, drug safety and toxicity testing requirements, virtual clinical trials.

Growth Driver Of The Human Liver Model Market

The rising cases of liver disease are expected to propel the growth of the human liver model market going forward. Liver disease refers to any disorder of the liver that can stop the liver from working or prevent it from functioning well. The use of human liver models is an emerging area of research that has the potential to improve the understanding of liver diseases and drug development. Hence, the rising cases of liver diseases are propelling the growth of the human liver model market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the human liver model market include Corning Incorporated, EISCO Scientific LLC, BioIVT LLC, Cyprotex PLC, Emulate Inc., Cellink AB, Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Nortis Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., TissUse GmbH, Ascendance Biotechnology Inc., HemoShear Therapeutics Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Cyfuse Biomedical, MIMETAS BV, Bio Innovations, Biopredic International Sarl, ZenBio, Hurel Corporation, Regenovo, Pandorum, Organovo Holdings Inc., BICO Group, Hepregen Corporation, Kirkstall Ltd., HepaLife Technologies Inc., Cellaïon SA.

Major companies in the human liver model market are focused on developing advanced systems, such as single-organ higher throughput (HT) systems, to enhance the adoption of predictive human liver models and to gain a competitive edge in the market. A single-organ higher throughput (HT) system is a technology designed for scalable and cost-effective drug discovery, overcoming obstacles in the adoption of predictive human liver models.

Segments:

1) By Product: Liver Organoids, Liver-On-A-Chip, 2D Models, Animal Models, 3D Bioprinting

2) By Application: Educational, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the human liver model market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of human liver model.

Human Liver Model Market Definition

The human liver model refers to the model of dual-lobed liver of humans that is primarily in charge of filtering blood from the digestive tract. It is used to show and evaluate the toxic effects of drug candidates on the liver.

The main human liver model product types are liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, animal models, and 3D bioprinting. Liver organoids refer to 3D structures that are generated from stem cells and self-organize through mechanisms similar to those in vivo. The various applications are educational, drug discovery, and others and are used in research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on human liver model market size, human liver model market drivers and trends, human liver model market major players, human liver model competitors' revenues, human liver model market positioning, and human liver model market growth across geographies. The human liver model market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

