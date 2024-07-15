Helicopter Engines Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Helicopter Engines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Helicopter Engines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The helicopter engines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.48 billion in 2023 to $23.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to commercial aviation growth, increased search and rescue operations, increased use in law enforcement, border patrol and homeland security needs, increased offshore operations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The helicopter engines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urban air mobility (uam) initiatives, renewal of aging helicopter fleets, growing demand for unmanned helicopters, focus on fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Growth Driver Of The Helicopter Engines Market

The increasing usage of helicopters is expected to drive the growth of the helicopter engines market going forward. Helicopters are a type of aircraft that is used to fly to and from private residences with a limited number of passengers. Helicopters can be used for many applications, such as emergency medical services, corporate services, search and rescue operations, and many others.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the helicopter engines market include Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Airbus Helicopters SAS, Honeywell Aerospace, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rostec State Corporation, Safran S.A., Rolls-Royce PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corporation, GE Aerospace, TransDigm Group, StandardAero, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Woodward Inc., Pratt & Whitney Canada, Hamilton Sundstrand, MTU Aero Engines, Triumph Group Inc., ITP Aero, Aircraft Specialties Services Inc., ULPower Aero Engines, Rotax Aircraft Engines, Lycoming Engines, United Engine Corporation, Rotor X Aircraft Manufacturing Co., JSCKlimov, Tulsa Propulsion Engines, The Omsk Engine Design Bereau, Sunrise Helicopter Inc..

Major companies operating in the helicopter engines market are focused on new technological innovations such as helicopters vision suite to meet specific demands and sustain their position in the market. A helicopter vision suite is a multi-sensory system designed to significantly enhance the situational awareness and capabilities of helicopter pilots, particularly in challenging environments.

Segments:

1) By Type: Piston Engine, Gas Turbine Engine, Stamping Engine

2) By Weight: Light, Medium, Heavy

3) By Point Of Sale: New, Pre-Owned

4) By Application: Emergency Medical Services, Corporate Services, Search And Rescue Operations, Oil And Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the helicopter engines market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of helicopter engines.

Helicopter Engines Market Definition

Helicopter engines refer to the component of the propulsion system for a helicopter that generates mechanical power. These are used as auxiliaries to temporarily increase power during take-off or the landing of helicopter.

The main types of helicopter engines are piston engines, gas turbine engines, and stamping engines. A piston engine refers to an engine that uses one or more pistons for the production of power by converting pressure into a rotational motion. These are available in various types of weight, including light, medium, and heavy, and can be sold new or pre-owned. These are used in several applications, such as emergency medical services, corporate services, search and rescue operations, oil and gas, defense, homeland security, and others.

Helicopter Engines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Helicopter Engines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on helicopter engines market size, helicopter engines market drivers and trends, helicopter engines market major players, helicopter engines competitors' revenues, helicopter engines market positioning, and helicopter engines market growth across geographies. The helicopter engines market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

